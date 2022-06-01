Kate Moss Showed Up At Johnny Depp's Latest Concert & He Keeps Playing These Random Gigs
Fans are hoping they'll rekindle their romance!
Kate Moss is (or was) in the building!
A few days after testifying on behalf of Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, the supermodel showed up at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where Depp again joined his friend Jeff Beck for an on-stage musical performance.
Moss was reportedly seen backstage with Depp, whom she dated in the 1990s, and the sighting has already ignited speculation that they might be rekindling their romance.
Depp has been playing various U.K. venues with Beck for the last three nights, and while he hasn't said anything about it, fans have been scrambling for tickets to the rest of the tour.
An Instagram account run by journalist Jessica Reed Kraus - who has been heavily following and attending the Depp v. Heard case - shared video of Depp performing at the venue on Tuesday.
Moss made a brief video appearance at Depp's defamation trial last week, where she testified that he never struck her during their relationship. She also shot down an earlier suggestion by Heard that he may have pushed her down some stairs.
Depp and Moss dated for several years during the 1990s and have remained amicable since their split.
Depp has not officially committed to touring with Beck, but the two have done it before.
The actor appears to be keeping himself busy while he waits for a verdict in his defamation trial with Heard, his ex-wife whom he is suing for $50 million. She is also suing him for $100 million, and both of them have also accused one another of abuse.
The jury is currently deliberating the case and no date for a verdict has been announced.