Johnny Depp-Amber Heard 'Tipoff' Jars Are Being Spotted At Starbucks & TikTok Is Split
The incident sparked a debate online
It's hard to miss the stories coming out of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, but a few Starbucks stores might be going too far with picking sides.
Several videos posted on TikTok show Starbucks drive-thrus holding "tipoffs" between the former married couple, with side-by-side jars reading "Johnny Depp" and "Amber Heard." Customers can "vote" by dropping money in one or the other, and all the tips go to the staff anyway.
It's a little trick that you might see a coffee shop pull for "cupcakes vs. muffins" or "Coke vs. Pepsi," but some critics say Heard vs. Depp is a step too far.
It's also not something that Starbucks officially condones, as the company told Narcity.
Some of the videos have been posted by Depp supporters on TikTok, where they're shown along with music from Pirates of the Caribbean.
But online critics say it's inappropriate and insensitive, given that these two have accused each other of defamation and various forms of abuse.
One of the viral videos was filmed at a Starbucks in San Diego, TikTok user Valeria Amor told Narcity. One of the signs shows a cartoon poop beside Heard's name - a nod to revelations from the trial - and a heart beside Depp's.
"I think the case of Johnny Depp’s domestic abuse it’s not a joke," Amor told Narcity after the video went viral.
However, she didn't see a problem with the tip jar.
"It’s just a way for employees to get easy tips to put anything that's trendy and to see whose side the customer is on," she said.
"I don’t see it as problematic, I just see a tip jar with Johnny’s name on it. It’s only problematic if you see it that way."
Amor wasn't the only one who caught the tip-off on camera. Other Starbucks customers posted similar videos of their Starbucks drive-thrus with similar styles.
"Support your local Starbucks baristas and vote for Johnny Depp," TikToker @oss_tee captioned her post with the Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack playing in the background.
@oss_tee
Support Your Local Starbucks Baristas and vote for Johnny Depp! #justiceforjohnnydepp #Johnnydepp @summervictoria_ thanks for posting your sbx drive thru run, it made me post mine from today morning too! 😊 @Starbucks
While some viewers commented on who they are "rooting" for in the trial, others found it to be less than funny.
"How about we support NEITHER…….. he literally is an [alleged] abuser too," said @tnh71.
"Starbucks does not allow baristas to do this, we can't even label it 'tips' it must be blank," commented @amandadunn5496 on one of the videos.
Starbucks "does not condone the use of tip jars in this manner," a spokesperson for the company told Narcity in a statement.
"Where the tip jars are has been reported to us and the labels have been removed."
Depp and Heard are suing each other in a Virginia court for duelling claims of defamation. He's seeking $50 million while she is counter-suing for $100 million.
Depp has already testified by Heard has yet to tell her side of their relationship.