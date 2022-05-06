Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Tore Into Each Other Via Statements During A Break In The Trial
Depp's team said she gave "the performance of her life."
The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial is taking a week off, the but the actors' PR teams are only just getting started.
Depp and Heard took shots at one another via press releases on Thursday, after she finished her second day of testimony in the defamation case.
Depp's PR team took the first shot, with a statement that described Heard's testimony as "the performance of her life."
"While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made," his team said in a statement to various media, including People.
"His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented."
Heard recently hired a new PR team amid a surge in support for Depp during the trial, and that team came out with their own blistering statement later on Thursday.
"As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor," her spokesperson said in a statement to Narcity and others.
They go on to point out that Depp lost a U.K. libel case against a paper that called him a “wife beater,” before mentioning that he has hardly looked at Heard throughout her testimony.
"Instead he doodles and snickers," her spokesperson said. "Mr. Depp’s behaviour in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage."
Depp and Heard are suing each other in a Virginia court for duelling claims of defamation. They have also each accused one another of abuse dating back to their 2015-2016 marriage, and during the relationship that led up to it.
Depp is seeking $50 million while Heard is counter-suing for $100 million.
The trial is taking a week off and will resume on May 16, with Heard still expected to face cross-examination from Depp's team.
Closing arguments are scheduled for May 27, NBC News reports.