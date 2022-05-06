Johnny Depp Almost Came Face To Face With Amber Heard In Court & It Was So Uncomfortable
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard nearly ran into each other during a break at their messy trial on Thursday, and video shows that everyone in the room clearly felt the tension.
The brief crossover came as Depp was reportedly trying to walk out for a cigarette during a break. Heard was leaving the stand where she'd been testifying, and Depp was talking to someone beside him while heading in her general direction.
Video footage from the courtroom shows the two spotting each other from about 10 feet away, with lawyers and security guards between them.
Heard can be seen taking a few steps back in shock at the sight of her ex-husband coming toward her.
Once Depp noticed her, he also stopped in his tracks and turned around before appearing to shiver or shrug from the awkward interaction. He smiled and walked away.
Heard was escorted out of the courtroom by a security guard.
Depp is suing Heard for defamation over her op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. He is seeking $50 million while she's suing him back for $100 million.
Depp has already testified that Heard abused him during their relationship and their brief marriage, which ran from 2015 to 2016.
Heard spent Wednesday and Thursday on the stand, during which she accused Depp of physically and emotionally abusing her.
During yesterday’s trial proceedings, Heard accused Depp of sexual assault and claimed he even conducted a “cavity search” on her during their relationship.
Depp has maintained that he never struck Heard, while she has said that he did on multiple occasions, often while drunk or using drugs.
The trial is expected to skip a week before it resumes on May 16.