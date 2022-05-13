Johnny Depp Is Set To Testify Again & Amber Heard's Sister Was Just Added As A Witness
The trial break is almost over.
Johnny Depp is expected to take the stand again after ex-wife Amber Heard is done testifying at their defamation trial, which resumes Monday with two other high-profile witnesses expected to appear.
Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, has been added to the witness list for the final stretch of the trial, along with actress Ellen Barkin, People reports. Barkin will be called to the witness stand via video and Henriquez, who has been seen on video in some of the trial videos, will be physically present.
Both women are expected to testify for Heard's case, while her lawyers are also expected to call Depp to the stand again, according to People and the New York Post.
Barkin and Henriquez also spoke on behalf of Heard a previous trial in the U.K., where Depp unsuccessfully sued The Sun for describing him as a "wife beater."
During that trial, Henriquez claimed she saw bruises on Heard's face while Heard was in a relationship with Depp.
Heard previously testified that Depp "swung at Henriquez" during a moment when she was trying to break up a fight between the actor and the Aquaman star, reports Entertainment Weekly.
Depp dated actress Ellen Barkin in the 1990s, and she also testified against him in the U.K. trial, stating that he threw a wine bottle across the room during a "heated moment" with her, the Independent reports. Depp has denied the accusations.
Depp previously testified for his own side, saying that he never struck Heard and outlining how she allegedly abused him during their relationship.
Heard later testified that Depp physically and sexually abused her, often while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Heard's lawyers will reportedly be the ones calling him as a witness in the coming days.
Heard is expected to wrap up her own testimony and face cross-examination when the trial resumes on Monday, May 16. Closing arguments are expected on May 27.
The whole court battle stems from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote, in which she claims she was a victim of domestic abuse. Depp is suing her for $50 million over that piece, claiming that it clearly points to him and that it has hurt his career and cost him major roles.
Heard is counter-suing him for $100 million based on claims that he defamed her.
Both actors have accused one another of abuse before and during their brief marriage from 2015-2016.
The trial has been playing out in a courtroom in Virginia. It's also been broadcast online via Court TV.