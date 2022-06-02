Johnny Depp Was In The UK For His Trial Win Over Amber Heard & Here's How He Spent The Day
Some pints were involved.
Johnny Depp had a pretty good day on Wednesday, when he won his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard and scored a multi-million-dollar payout -- all while grabbing a beer with his friends.
The actor spent the last few days touring the U.K. with musician friend Jeff Beck, and together they hit up a pub on the day the verdict dropped.
Several patrons spotted Depp and Beck hanging out at the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle on Wednesday, even while his ex-wife was in Virginia to hear the court verdict that day.
According to reports, Depp and Beck were also accompanied by signer Sam Fender.
Many people recognized him at the bar and stopped by to say hello and snap some photos, which have since surfaced online.
"Me and wor Johnny, coming into my work for a broon ale whilst the verdict is getting ready to be announced. No biggie. We’re mates now. And lovers," said a worker from the bar in her Instagram post with Depp.
Wearing a trucker cap, t-shirt and some sunnies, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor took photos with fans and stopped to acknowledge a few others who showed their support to the actor by approaching him for a picture or by shouting words of endearment.
"For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside," said @dazwilliams, who posted a video of the actor walking out of the pub.
"Love you Johnny...Johnny, I love you bro," says someone in the video as Depp reaches over to shake their hand.
\u201cFor anyone interested\u2026Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside \ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\u26ab\ufe0f\u26aa\ufe0f\u201d— Darren Williams (@Darren Williams) 1654108537
Depp won his defamation case against Heard and was awarded $15 million, although the judge knocked that down to $10.35 million.
"The jury gave me my life back," he said in a statement after the verdict was announced.
Heard also won part of her lawsuit and was awarded $2 million, although she is expected to appeal.