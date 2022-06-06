Johnny Depp Celebrated His Trial Win With A Huge Dinner & He Dropped $60K On Indian Food
He also stopped to talk to some kids.
Johnny Depp is due a multi-million-dollar payout after winning his defamation case against Amber Heard, and it sounds like he’s already started spending it.
The actor dropped $60,000 on a lavish celebratory dinner at an Indian restaurant for himself and 20 friends in England this weekend, TMZ reports.
Depp rented out the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham, U.K. for the event, according to the outlet.
Varanasi later shared photos of its staff posing with the actor and his musician friend, Jeff Beck, with whom he's been touring the U.K. for the last week.
"The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night!" the restaurant wrote on Instagram. "What an amazing and humble experience."
Video posted to the restaurant's Instagram stories shows Depp thanking several people on his way out of the restaurant. He gave out a few hugs while holding a drink in one hand, and stopped to briefly chat with some young girls as well. The video shows he spoke to them in his Willy Wonka voice.
"Good morning, Starshine!" he said to the girls. "The Earth says hello!"
Depp has been hanging out with Beck for several days now, both before and after the trial verdict dropped last week. He sang and played guitar alongside Beck at several shows throughout the U.K., and was spotted hanging out at a pub last Wednesday when the verdict was announced.
The jury found with Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, and he was ultimately awarded $10.35 million in damages. However, the jury also agreed with one of Heard's claims that Depp's lawyer defamed her at one point, and she was awarded $2 million in damages for it.
Heard's lawyer said last week that she is "absolutely not" able to pay the net $8.35 million that she owes him, and that the actress will likely appeal her case.
Depp's been in victory lap mode ever since the trial ended.