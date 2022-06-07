Johnny Depp Just Joined TikTok & His First Video Is A 'Thank You' To His 'Treasured' Fans
"We have seen everything together."
Johnny Depp just joined TikTok, diving into the social media platform where thousands backed him throughout his defamation trial with Amber Heard.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor opened his own account on Tuesday, and his first post is a video dedicated to his fans and "unwavering supporters."
Depp posted a montage showing himself waving to his fans outside the courthouse where he faced off against his ex-wife for a six-week trial. The montage also included clips of himself on stage playing guitar with friend Jeff Beck, whom he has been joining for concerts on tour.
"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared.
"And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," he said in the video caption.
The 58-year-old already had 4.8 million followers as of Tuesday afternoon, and his first video quickly topped 1 million views and kept racking up the numbers.
Depp won his defamation case against Heard last week and was awarded a $10.35 million payout. However, she also won part of her case and was awarded $2 million in damages.
The actor's vocal fans followed the trial throughout, and they often raised him up while taking shots at Heard and mocking her testimony.
Depp has been spending the last week in the U.K., where he's been touring with Beck and making random appearances at restaurants with the public.
The actor is set to begin shooting his next film, Jeanne Du Barry, in Paris later this year, so he might have more videos to share when that gets started.