johnny depp

Johnny Depp's LA Penthouse With Amber Heard Is For Sale & We Heard All About It At Trial

If walls could talk!

Global Staff Writer
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Right: Johnny Depp''s apartment in the Eastern Columbia Building.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Right: Johnny Depp''s apartment in the Eastern Columbia Building.

Featureflash | Dreamstime | toptenrealestatedeals.com

One of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former penthouse apartments just hit the market, and some pretty big fights went down there while the two were married.

The actors lived at the L.A. penthouse for much of their 2015-2016 marriage, although Depp sold it afterward and another owner has since put it on the market for US$1,765,000.

Depp's lawyers questioned Heard about some of what happened at that penthouse while they were married, especially in the last days of their relationship.

From police being called to the scene over arguments to a visit from James Franco before their divorce, the infamous Eastern Columbia Building apartment kept coming up in court.

The one-bedroom, two-floor luxury apartment is 1,780 square feet, and is located in downtown Los Angeles.

Credit: toptenrealestatedeals.com

The apartment is one of five that the actor owned in the building, and while he and Heard lived there, they were all linked. Once they got divorced, he put them all up for sale, and this is the last one of the five that can be bought, reports ET Canada.

Credit:toptenrealestatedeals.com

Depp ended up convincing the jury that he was defamed by Heard, and he was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for winning part of her case.

Since the trial's end, Depp has been touring with Jeff Beck in the U.K., joining him on stage for various performances, and he recently opened a TikTok account to thank fans for their ongoing support throughout his trial.

The actor also previously stated that with the jury's decision, they “gave me my life back.”

