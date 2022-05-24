Toronto Photographer Has The Same Name As Amber Heard's Sister & Says They're Getting Hate
"I can't currently answer my phone without being worried someone will start swearing at me."
Being mistaken for Amber Heard's sister may have been a perk a year ago, but as the divide between Depp and Heard's supporters grows, the family discount is not looking too hot.
Whitney Heard, a Toronto-based photographer, has no association with Amber Heard other than the fact that they share a name with the actress's sister. But, Whitney says they've been spammed with hateful messages over the past few weeks.
"I can't currently answer my phone without being worried someone will start swearing at me, so I've decided to turn it off," Whitney told Narcity.
In the past, Whitney says people mistaking her for a member of a famous person's family has been a source of laughter and that they even DMed Amber's real sister in 2017 about the situation.
"We laughed about the fan mail on DM and made jokes about setting up a photoshoot 'Whitney Heard by Whitney Heard.'"
Unfortunately, the case of mistaken identity took a turn for the worse in the past two weeks as the Depp and Heard trial began with Depp suing Heard for $50 million and Heard countersuing for $100 million.
"Things changed about two weeks ago when I started receiving weird comments on my Instagram page - which is usually a pretty positive place," said Whitney. "Within a couple of days, my business inbox was getting spammed, my phone was getting prank calls, and people were commenting and messaging me on IG."
Whitney says comments like "#justiceforJohnny" and "your sister is a lying b*tch" tipped her off to the source of the hate.
Screenshot of Instagram captions.@whitneyheard | Instagram
Whitney says at first, they and their longtime friends and followers found the comments "amusing."
They started posting the comments to their Instagram stories and even clarified in her IG bio that she wasn't Amber's sister, but the hate has kept coming in, and they say it reached an "all-time high" this week.
"When the other Whitney testified in court; my DM's were full, tons of message requests coming in, public comments."
In a screenshot they shared with Narcity, hateful messages sent to Whitney read "F**k you lying scumbag just like your sister!!" and "hope yo sister goes in the ground," amongst others.
Whitney says she hasn't been following the trial to stay "un-emotionally attached" since every time they look at their phone, "someone is trying to get a reaction out of 'Whitney.'"
Despite the hate, Whitney says, they haven't let the situation get to them too much.
"I try to laugh about the situation, and Whitney sent me a message to apologize and has been understanding about the whole mix-up."
"Ideally I hope that people give the couple privacy and they work through the very personal trial, and stop spamming hate in anyones direction," Whitney concludes.