Drew Barrymore Was Spotted Around Toronto In Pyjamas & Here's Why She Looked So Cozy
Did you spot the actress?
Drew Barrymore was in Toronto on Wednesday, and you may have seen her walking around the city in an interesting outfit.
The actress and talk show host was spotted in Toronto wearing blue pyjamas covered in cat faces while holding a laptop and her glasses, according to Sean O'Neill's Instagram account.
The 48-year-old actress wasn't just enjoying the city in a comfy outfit. She was on set for a commercial for Bingo Blitz, an online bingo game, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mail reports that Barrymore was spotted talking with Bingo Blitz representatives and crew members on set in between takes for the commercial.
Barrymore started her Bingo Blitz campaign in September 2022 with the "Drew BingoMore Show," and she's appeared in several commercials on TV and online, according to Businesswire.
Barrymore told Businesswire that she's actually a big fan of bingo.
"I'm a huge gamer. I actually used to go to a Tuesday night weekly bingo game with all my friends. I love that it's a game that everybody around the world can play. We are looking for a collective experience, and Bingo Blitz is sort of the perfect one," said Barrymore.
"I just want to be a part of things that everybody can be a part of – I also love that it is free. To be welcomed and invited and you can come and play and be a part of something - that collective experience should be able to be had by all, so I thank Bingo Blitz for making it so accessible to everybody."
The SAG-AFTRA currently prevents actors from doing any on-camera work, voice work, publicity or auditioning or roles (among other things) while they strike over streaming profits and the use of artificial intelligence, but members are still allowed to do commercials.
So while Toronto may not see many stars filming their next big hit, commercials are still a possibility for actors to make a little bit of money during the strike.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.