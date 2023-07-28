Drew Barrymore Was Spotted In Toronto & Paid A Surprise Visit To These Restaurants (PHOTOS)
She went to one Toronto restaurant twice!
Drew Barrymore has been spotted in Toronto lately, not only looking cute and cozy in her PJs but also checking out a couple of local restaurants.
According to the Daily Mail, the star was in Toronto on Wednesday to film a Bingo Blitz commercial, an online bingo game. Obviously, after a day of filming, food is the perfect reward.
Barrymore was seen at two different Toronto restaurants and brought smiles to the staff's faces.
Chef Anthony Rose of Fat Pasha took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the Hollywood actress' surprise appearance, along with a photo of her in a Jaws shirt.
"Most of you don't know this but @drewbarrymore and I almost dated a few years ago. When I say 'Almost Dated' I mean that I liked her on RAYA and she never liked me back, so I'm still waiting. So we actually never dated at all. Like not even close," the chef shared.
He said Barrymore went to Fat Pasha once but visited Schmaltz Appetizing twice! The two restaurants are in the same spot.
Chef Rose describes Barrymore as "Hilarious and charming and beautiful and sincere and with deep insecurity and abandonment and avoidance issues but sweet and gorgeous nonetheless."
The chef also said that it was a "sweet pleasure to feed Drew and her crew," and they were "fun" and kind.
In another Instagram post, Schmaltz Appetizing showed a lot of excitement and enthusiasm about her visit, and that's fair because she showed up twice!
"YOU LOVE US. We've had a huge crush on you forever. Now it's mutual affection of Love and goodness. WHEW. SUCH A HUGE RELIEF. Can't wait to feed your sweet face again sooooooon," they shared on Instagram.
So if you spot her in the streets of Toronto, she seems friendly enough for you to take a selfie and add it to your wall of fame!