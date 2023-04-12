A 'Schitt's Creek' Star Shared Her Fav Thing She Stole From Set & It's So Wholesome (VIDEO)
She lifted quite a few things while she was at it. 👀
Emily Hampshire recently revealed all the things she pocketed from the set of Schitt's Creek and her favourite item would make Moira Rose proud.
On Tuesday, April 12, Hampshire, who of course played Stevie Budd in the iconic Canadian show, chatted with Drew Barrymore about all of the things she stole when the show finished filming.
"Well first of all I think I should preface this with, at the end of Creek everyone was allowed to take an outfit because all of the outfits were very expensive designer brands, and I was like 'Um, my outfits I brought from home, they are literally mine, so I don’t think this is fair at all,'" Hampshire said.
"So, I took the giant stag painting behind Stevie’s desk," she said, noting that them item was only "the beginning" of all the items she lifted.
Hampshire then showed off the "Stevie" nametag she took, a hotel keychain for the Rosebud Motel and a copy of Johhny Rose's business book.
She also stole the playbill forCabaret, which she called "her favourite thing ever," and it features a very glam photo of Catherine O'Hara's character Moira Rose as the director.
Hampshire's Cabaret performance was among one of the top moments for her character in the series as it showed off the relatively shy Budd's vocal skills and was overall a really sweet moment for viewers to see her confidence shine.
Emily Hampshire Took "Every" Prop From "Schitt's Creek" Set .The Drew Barrymore Show | YouTube
If you're looking for more from Budd's character, Eugene Levy recently dished on whether a Schitt's Creek movie might ever happen.
"We’ve said we’re always keeping things open, and Daniel (Dan Levy) himself has said it really depends on the idea for what it is, because whatever it is, it has to elevate itself from the point that we left off, to the point where we’re going to pick up," Levy said.
"Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads soon," he continued. "I would love to work with these beautiful people again."
Fingers crossed indeed! Who knows what props Hampshire and the cast might take home from that experience!
