This Is The Net Worth of Coco Gauff, Atlanta’s Teen Tennis Prodigy Who Beat Venus Williams
Off the court, this superstar is still a normal teenager. ⭐
Cori "Coco" Gauff is an 18-year-old tennis prodigy born and raised in Atlanta, GA. Her parents, Candi and Corey Gauff are both former college athletes.
The star first gained international recognition after she beat renowned athlete Venus Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon tournament when she was only 15 years old.
Since then, she has developed a friendship with the Williams sister who served as her original inspiration to launch her career as a professional tennis player.
She holds many titles of success including the youngest winner of the Junior French Open, the youngest person to qualify for Wimbledon's main draw, as well as the youngest finalist ever in the US Open singles events.
Through consistent wins and brand endorsements, Coco has accumulated an estimated net worth of $3.5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The CNW data "is rooted in financial analysis, market research, and inside sources that we have meticulously developed over the last decade to maintain accuracy and breadth of knowledge."
The WTA Media Information Team states she made $4,518,503 in prize money in her career, as of June 20, 2022. She's made $2,020,365 so far this year.
Gauff has participated in sponsorships and ad campaigns with major brands such as American Eagle, New Balance and Barilla, an Italian pasta company.
Despite her massive success, Coco's social media presence reflects a down-to-Earth and relatable teenager.
She uses her TikTok account as a platform to share her travel experiences, reflect on the highs and lows of her tennis matches, and make jokes about her life in the limelight.
@cocogauff
I ‘ve only broken one racket on court and when I saw that fine I was like I am never doing that again💀
In one viral video, she comedically recounts her reaction to getting fined $7,000 for damaging a racket on the court at the 2021 French Open tournament, and shares the lesson she learned from the instance.
The teenager is on the path to greatness. In 2019, she told Good Morning America that her ultimate goal is to become "the greatest of all time." She's ranking No. 12 in singles at the time of publication.