NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

coco gauff instagram

US Open's Coco Gauff Lives A Worldwide Lifestyle & She's Only 18

Her passport can practically be a world record. ✨

Florida Associate Editor
Coco Gauff at the London Eye. Right: Coco Gauff at the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand.

Coco Gauff at the London Eye. Right: Coco Gauff at the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand.

@cocogauff | Instagram

US Open tennis player, Coco Gauff, is living the teenage dream of winning medals and traveling around the world. Her Instagram proves that she's been basically everywhere and it's a traveler's dream.

The athlete is only 18 years old and has been to Italy, New Zealand, England, Australia, France and so much more. Recently, she beat the sport's highest ranking player, Venus Williams.

Aside from her skyrocketing athletic career, the young superstar gives her audience a glimpse into her life... and we're trying not to be jealous!

She was born in Atlanta, GA, but she grew up in Delray Beach, FL, then hopped on a jet and never looked back.

Her many competitions bring her overseas and even within the States, where she heads to aquariums in the Bahamas, visits the Colosseum in Rome and celebrated her graduation at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She's been to the London Eye and also the most Magical Place on Earth, Disney.

The player even gets to stay in fancy hotels around the globe, like the Crown Melbourne in Australia. Gauff posted she was here in mid-February of 2021, around the same time as the Australian Open when she competed.

In the last month, she's secured brand deals and has been riding the highs of participating in one of the largest American tennis tournaments.

She's geotagged her hometown in the Sunshine State on her social media account and has even been doing promotional videos for New Balance in Miami.

We're on our toes wondering where the athlete will take off to next.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...