US Open's Coco Gauff Lives A Worldwide Lifestyle & She's Only 18
Her passport can practically be a world record. ✨
US Open tennis player, Coco Gauff, is living the teenage dream of winning medals and traveling around the world. Her Instagram proves that she's been basically everywhere and it's a traveler's dream.
The athlete is only 18 years old and has been to Italy, New Zealand, England, Australia, France and so much more. Recently, she beat the sport's highest ranking player, Venus Williams.
Aside from her skyrocketing athletic career, the young superstar gives her audience a glimpse into her life... and we're trying not to be jealous!
She was born in Atlanta, GA, but she grew up in Delray Beach, FL, then hopped on a jet and never looked back.
Her many competitions bring her overseas and even within the States, where she heads to aquariums in the Bahamas, visits the Colosseum in Rome and celebrated her graduation at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
She's been to the London Eye and also the most Magical Place on Earth, Disney.
The player even gets to stay in fancy hotels around the globe, like the Crown Melbourne in Australia. Gauff posted she was here in mid-February of 2021, around the same time as the Australian Open when she competed.
In the last month, she's secured brand deals and has been riding the highs of participating in one of the largest American tennis tournaments.
She's geotagged her hometown in the Sunshine State on her social media account and has even been doing promotional videos for New Balance in Miami.
We're on our toes wondering where the athlete will take off to next.