This Florida City Is Home To Athletic Gold & Is The Unofficial Tennis Capital In The US
Even Coco Gauff calls this area home. ️🎾
There's a city in Florida that is home to many of the major tennis athletes absolutely crushing it at the US Open. Whether they play against each other or on the same team, athletic gold was bred on these Sunshine State courts.
Despite what you might think, it's not Miami. It's about two hours north of the Magic City on the Palm Beach County coastline, and the biggest names still live there.
It's most famously known that Serena and Venus Williams learned most of their skills from legendary coach Rick Macci at The Rick Macci Academy and Tennis Center. It was portrayed in the biographical movie, King Richard, and it's located at 19760 Striker Circle, Boca Raton, FL.
Venus Williams constantly geotags different cities in that town on her Instagram page, from Jupiter to West Palm Beach.
Alongside her sister is Serena, who used to live with her sibling in the city, until she moved to Miami.
The upcoming player in the league, Coco Guaff, beat Venus at just 18 years old and has been on Team USA with Serena. The athlete shares her life on Instagram and mentions her hometown of Delray Beach.
She posts videos of her competing at the Delray Beach Open and acknowledged in an Instagram caption in June 2020 that she grew up here.
Now, she geotags her city on social media when she posted a photo of her ESPN Magazine cover, alluding to the photo being taken there.
Though not all US Open rock stars call the Palm Beaches home, some are still from Florida, like Danielle Collins who frequently reps her hometown of Tampa.
It's safe to say this area is not only a place for champions but also the unofficial tennis capital in the US.