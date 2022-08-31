US Open's Danielle Collins Travels A Lot For Tennis But She's A Florida Girl At Heart
She just beat Naomi Osaka.
One of the US Open's biggest challengers this year, Danielle Collins, travels the world for her tennis career but she's from Florida and, in her downtime, is a Tampa girl at heart.
The athlete just beat the 2020 tournament champion, Naomi Osaka, yesterday. Her biography on the US Open's website has her listed at No. 19 in Women's Singles Ranks. It also reveals the 28-year-old was born in St. Petersburg, FL adding to the many wins from various athletes in the Sunshine State.
When she's not jet-setting the globe, she's relaxing on the beach or taking cute Instagram photos at local eateries, like The Lure, where she enjoys a sushi meal.
The tennis player also spends time in the downtown area, where she posted on social media at the shopping center outside of Shapiro's Gallery.
Collins cheers on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL team, as she's been seen posing with a coffee cup that reads "#GoBucs" on the sleeve.
This town is her stomping grounds, and it's where she graduated from, at Northeast High School.
When she's not in the Western area with her pup, the opponent goes to events down South, like Art Basel in Miami. Here, she published a photo dump of different display pieces.
The contender played in the French Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open, so a lot of her account online is geotagged overseas, however, she's back in New York for the current competition.
Following her win against Japanese competitor, Osaka, she plays today against Maldovan-Spanish competitor, Cristina Bucșa.