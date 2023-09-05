Coco Gauff Spotted Justin Bieber At Her US Open Match & Had The Most Relatable Instinct
Coco Gauff had a solid weekend at the 2023 U.S. Open, but it seems there was some extra incentive to win her matches.
On September 2, the young tennis player said she knew she had to bring her A game after spotting Hailey and Justin Bieber in the star-studded crowd.
"I definitely saw who was there," Gauff told ESPN, as reported by Reuters. "I thought, 'I cannot lose in front of Justin Bieber.' I didn’t lose a game after I saw that."
While she may have felt the nerves, for the 19-year-old, Bieber is just another famous face in a growing list of people who have watched her play.
"I got a little tight when I first saw him, then I remembered President (Barack) Obama and Michelle Obama were at my first-round match," Gauff explained.
But for the teen, the Biebers rank a little differently on the celeb factor when compared to the former president and first lady.
"I was definitely star-struck with Justin. 'Never Say Never' was like the first, I think one of my favourite songs when I was a kid. Then 'Baby, Oh, Baby.' I could go through all his songs," she said. "Then Hailey, too, coming. I guess it was a little date night for them, which was really cool."
As for who else might make her feel as star-struck as the Biebers, Gauff gave a relatable answer.
"Definitely Beyonce," she said. "If she ever came, oh my goodness, I hope they wouldn't show her on the screen. Maybe at the end."
According to CNN, Gauff is set to play in the quarterfinals of the tournament this week against Jelena Ostapenko, so fingers crossed that Queen Bey doesn't take a break from the Renaissance tour to stop in!
