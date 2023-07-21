Barack Obama Dropped His Annual Summer Playlist & Two Canadian Legends Made The List
Imagine Barack listening to Ice Spice?
Barack Obama dropped his annual summer playlist, and the former United States president is loving Canadian artists!
In a tweet on July 20, Obama released his summer playlist with a mix of new trending songs and good old classic tunes, and he featured two Canadian artists.
"Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed, " reads the tweet.
Obama shouted out "Who Told You" by J Hus featuring Drake and "Dance Me to the End of Love (Live)" by Leonard Cohen.
Drake is famously from Toronto, and the late Cohen is known for his song "Hallelujah" and was born in Westmount, Québec.
Some of Obama's trendier picks included "Snooze" by SZA, "Fast Car" by Luke Combs and "Princess Diana" by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, and "Not Strong Enough" by boygenius.
Obama's full summer playlist includes:
- "Who Told You," J Hus featuring Drake
- "Snooze," SZA
- "I'll Stand by You" The Pretenders
- "Vampiros," Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro
- "Fast Car," Luke Combs
- "California Love," 2Pac featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman
- "Dance Me to the End of Love (Live)," Leonard Cohen
- "Nowhere to Run," Martha Reeves and The Vandellas
- "Parabolic!" nobigdyl
- "Try Me," Jorja Smith
- "Sittin' On Top Of The World," Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- "Got 'Til It's Gone," Janet Jackson
- "Penas con Pan," La Doña
- "Walk Like an Egyptian," The Bangles
- "Watching the Credits," The Beths
- "Ain't No Harmin' Me," The War and Treaty
- "Soul Survivor," The Rolling Stones
- "Dr. Feelgood (Love Is A Serious Business)," Aretha Franklin
- "Blue Train," John Coltrane
- "Princess Diana," Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj
- "Funky Kingston," Toots and The Maytals
- "Unchained Melody," The Righteous Brothers
- "Golden Lady," Stevie Wonder
- "Doctor My Eyes," Jackson Browne
- "Stability," Ayra Starr
- "Not Strong Enough," boygenius
- "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay," Otis Redding
- "Everything Is Broken," Bob Dylan
- "Cry Me A River," Ella Fitzgerald
- "La Bebe (Remix)," Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
- "Drums," Money Man and Babyface Ray
- "The World Is Yours," Nas
- "Reach Out I'll Be There," Four Tops
- "Just Breathe," Pearl Jam
- "Tempted," J'calm
- "Contact," Kelela
- "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)," Marvin Gaye
- "River Deep - Mountain High," Ike and Tina Turner
- "Only Have Eyes 42," Janelle Monáe
- "The Devil I Know," Ashley McBryde
- "Love & Hate," Micheal Kiwanuka
This isn't the first time a Canadian has made the list. In 2021, "Wants and Needs," by Drake featuring Lil Baby made the cut as well as the iconic Joni Mitchell hit "Coyote."
Looking forward to seeing more Canadians on the list next year, Barack!