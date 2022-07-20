Venus Williams Is Coming To Toronto & It Could Be Her Last Tournament In Canada
It will be the first time since 2019 that both Williams sisters compete in the 6ix.
In what will likely be her final competitive appearance in Canada, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will take the court at next month's National Bank Open in Toronto after being awarded a wild card berth, the tournament announced Wednesday.
“I’m so excited to be back playing (in the tournament),“ the 42-year-old Williams told Tennis Canada. "I love the city, the tournament, and I look forward to being back in Toronto.”
Williams has not appeared in a WTA tour event since the Chicago Women's Open last August. Her most recent win came in the opening round at Wimbledon in 2021. Barring a last-minute appearance in a minor tournament over the next two weeks, Williams will enter the National Bank draw completely unranked on the WTA tour.
Williams will be joined by her younger sister, 40-year-old Serena Williams, who despite currently ranking 399th in the world was able to enter the tournament via her protected ranking. Her lone competitive singles appearance this year came at Wimbledon, where the 23-time Grand Slam winner fell to tournament breakout Harmony Tan in the first round.
With the men's iteration of the National Bank Open taking place in Montreal this year, the women's event will run in Toronto from Aug. 6-14 at Sobeys Stadium on the York University campus.
Should neither sister pull out before their opening matches, it will mark the first time the Williamses both compete in the Canadian Open since 2019. Serena has won the tournament three times, most recently in 2013. Venus was a finalist in 2014 but has never won the event.
“We are thrilled to have both Venus and Serena playing (in the tournament) this year,” tournament director Karl Hale said in a statement. “They have meant a great deal to our sport and having them at a tournament really puts a spark in everyone from the fans, tournament staff, and even the other players.
"They’re two of the greatest players in history and we look forward to hosting them in Toronto.”