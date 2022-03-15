'Power Of The Dog' Director Apologizes For Comparing Herself To Venus & Serena Williams
Hollywood director Jane Campion just apologized for a cringe-worthy moment at the Critics Choice Awards over the weekend, when she compared herself to tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.
"Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to!" she said at the awards show, while accepting an award for The Power Of The Dog.
People on social media slammed the director for her commentary on the sisters, while sharing a clip of Venus Williams's face in reaction to Campion's words.
"Jane Campion, daughter of famous New Zealand theatre director Richard Campion & actress Edith Campion MBE, explains the challenges of being a white woman from an established family to Venus and Serena Williams," said @meghamohan on Twitter.
Jane Campion, daughter of famous New Zealand theatre director Richard Campion & actress Edith Campion MBE, explains the challenges of being a white woman from an established family to Venus and Serena Williams.https://twitter.com/phil_lewis_/status/1503206213579853826\u00a0\u2026— Megha Mohan (@Megha Mohan) 1647256575
"That clip of Jane Campion should be used in anti-racism spaces as an example of what daily racism looks like," said @blackgirlinmain on Twitter.
"Jane Campion, how exactly does diminishing and stomping all over the constant misogynoir Venus and Serena face help you, a white woman, climb the ladder…how ugly and privileged of you," commented @caellijohnson.
Campion apologized for the "thoughtless" remark in a statement to various outlets, including the BBC on Tuesday.
"The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women," she said. "I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you."
She also acknowledged that the sisters "have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off)," as they have often competed in mixed doubles competitions.
"I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes," she said.
The Williams sisters were at this year's Critics Choice Awards to support the film King Richard, in which Will Smith plays their father. Smith won the award for best actor in that role.
Campion won the award for best director and is considered a top contender for an Academy Award in the same category, Variety reports.