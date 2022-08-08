NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Visited Toronto's Medieval Times With Her Family & It Looked Like A Ball

Toronto Staff Writer
Serena Williams and family at Medieval Times.

Serena Williams and family at Medieval Times.

@serenawilliams | Instagram

Tennis star Serena Williams is in Toronto for the National Bank Open, but it seems she's spending her downtime squeezing in some family fun.

Williams posted a series of Instagram stories at Medieval Times to her account on Sunday, August 7, with what looks to be her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., enjoying the show.

Medieval Times is an immersive experience in Medieval Spain where guests can enjoy a four-course, 11th-century-inspired banquet, and watch a series of grand events.

The show includes "almost two hours of jousting, swordsmanship, thrilling hand-to-hand combat, displays of extraordinary horsemanship and falconry as part of a riveting story set in Medieval Spain," according to the website.

In her first Instagram story, Williams posed at the entrance gate in front of a sign reading "VIP Royal Access."

Serena Williams at Medieval Times.Serena Williams at Medieval Times.@serenawilliams | Instagram

Which makes sense, given Williams is arguably tennis royalty.

In her next story, Williams gave her followers a glimpse of the "Hall Of Arms."

"This is our hall of arms where my lords and ladies tend to take up arms," said Williams in a posh old-timey accent.

The star ended the night with a selfie of her and her family wearing the classic Medieval Times crowns inside the arena.

Williams won against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the National Bank Open on August 8, with a score of 6-3, 6-4, and will play again on August 10.

Narcity reached out to Medieval Times for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.

