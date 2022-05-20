7 Celebrities You Didn't Know Went To Georgia State University & Two Of Them Won Grammy's
They hit the books before the red carpet. 📚
Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA is a public research college with seven campuses, and more than 51,000 students.
In fact, some alumni have gone on to make a big name for themselves in the entertainment industry. From television to music, and even major motion pictures, they hit the books before hitting the red carpet.
This list of notable alumni showcases seven celebrities you may not have realized attended GSU, and whether they graduated or not, these stars might have sat in some of the chairs in classrooms you learn in today!
Omar Dorsey
Omar Dorsey is an actor from Decatur, GA most commonly known for his roles in Selma,The Blind Side, and Django Unchained. He graduated from GSU after attending the Dekalb Center for the Performing Arts at Avondale High School.
Melissa Ordway
Melissa Ordway is an actress from Atlanta, GA who plays Abby Newman on the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless. She has also modeled for big brands like Old Navy, David's Bridal, and Skechers. The actress was in the Delta Zeta sorority at GSU.
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts is an iconic Academy Award-winning actress with a net worth of about $170 million. She pursued a veterinary degree at Georgia State University, but she dropped out and moved to New York City to pursue acting. Some of her most popular movies are Eat, Pray, Love, and Pretty Woman.
Ray Stevens
Ray Stevens is a Grammy Award-winning country artist and producer that has been featured in Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame. He attended Georgia State University as a music major, and was signed to Capital Records at the age of 18.
Melissa Ponzio
Melissa Ponzio is an American actress best known for her roles on hit television series The Walking Dead and Teen Wolf. She graduated from Georgia State University with a bachelor's degree in journalism.
William Duval
William Duvall is currently one of the lead vocalists in the rock band, Alice In Chains, which he also plays rhythm guitar. He graduated from GSU with a degree in philosophy and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.
Ludacris
Ludacris is an American rapper, actor, and entrepreneur who spent a part of his childhood in Atlanta, GA. He has won a total of three Grammy awards. He attended Georgia State University in the 1990s but left to pursue a career in music after landing a recording contract. In May 2022 GSU awarded him an honorary degree as a Bachelor of Science in Music Management.