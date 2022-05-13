6 Georgia Restaurants You Didn't Know Are Owned By Celebrities
Brunch is better with A-listers.
The Georgia restaurant industry has been constantly booming.
Atlanta is known for its rich culture, iconic food scene, and celebrity-studded bars and restaurants.
From secret rooftop beach clubs where alleged A-list patrons go to party, to local haunts featured in iconic reality TV shows, the "Big Peach" has it all.
You may be surprised to discover some of those stars have a menu of their own.
Many celebrity restaurants plaster the name of their famous owners on signs and merchandise. But these stars have opted for branding that is a bit more lowkey.
Here are 6 restaurants in Georgia you probably didn't know are owned by celebrities.
Fellaship
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Upscale Southern
Address: 110 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. suite 102-104, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Fellaship is a cigar bar owned by celebrity quarterback Cam Newton. The swanky space merges Southern cuisine with fine dining elements.
Bankhead Seafood (Coming Soon)
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Casual Seafood
Address: 1651 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: T.I. and Killer Mike purchased this historic property back in 2018 when the original restaurant shut its doors after 50 years. While renovations at the original location are still underway, Bankhead Seafood has a food truck that serves savory platters, sandwiches, and salads.
Blaze Steak & Seafood
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Upscale Steakhouse
Address: 3752 Cascade Rd. S.W., Suite 110, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This upscale steak and seafood joint is owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. This classy joint is a popular destination with locals for date nights and celebratory meals.
Chicken + Beer
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Craft Beer & Southern Comfort Food
Address: Concourse D, 6000 N. Terminal Pkwy Gate D5, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This spot owned by Ludacris is actually located in Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International airport. They specialize in bringing hungry travelers comfort food from scratch during long layovers.
Escobar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Tapas & Craft Cocktails
Address: 327 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This luxurious tapas lounge is partially owned by the rapper 2 Chainz. The contemporary spot specializes in craft cocktails and meals made from local, organic ingredients. Escobar also features a popular brunch menu.
Frost Bistro
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Upscale Steak & Seafood
Address: 281 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This bistro is operated by Love & Hip Hop stars Kirk & Rasheeda Frost. Their menu features inventive twists on classic upscale dishes like "crab fingers" and "lamb lollipops."