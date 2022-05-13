NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

6 Georgia Restaurants You Didn't Know Are Owned By Celebrities

Brunch is better with A-listers.

Georgia Staff Writer
Ludacris holds a giant red solo cup. Right: A plate of food from Chicken + Beer restaurant.​

Ludacris holds a giant red solo cup. Right: A plate of food from Chicken + Beer restaurant.

@ludacris | Instagram, @chicken_beeratl | Instagram

The Georgia restaurant industry has been constantly booming.

Atlanta is known for its rich culture, iconic food scene, and celebrity-studded bars and restaurants.

From secret rooftop beach clubs where alleged A-list patrons go to party, to local haunts featured in iconic reality TV shows, the "Big Peach" has it all.

You may be surprised to discover some of those stars have a menu of their own.

Many celebrity restaurants plaster the name of their famous owners on signs and merchandise. But these stars have opted for branding that is a bit more lowkey.

Here are 6 restaurants in Georgia you probably didn't know are owned by celebrities.

Fellaship

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Upscale Southern

Address: 110 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. suite 102-104, Atlanta, GA

Why You Need To Go: Fellaship is a cigar bar owned by celebrity quarterback Cam Newton. The swanky space merges Southern cuisine with fine dining elements.

Website

Bankhead Seafood (Coming Soon)

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Casual Seafood

Address: 1651 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA

Why You Need To Go: T.I. and Killer Mike purchased this historic property back in 2018 when the original restaurant shut its doors after 50 years. While renovations at the original location are still underway, Bankhead Seafood has a food truck that serves savory platters, sandwiches, and salads.

Website

Blaze Steak & Seafood

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Upscale Steakhouse

Address: 3752 Cascade Rd. S.W., Suite 110, Atlanta, GA

Why You Need To Go: This upscale steak and seafood joint is owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. This classy joint is a popular destination with locals for date nights and celebratory meals.

Website

Chicken + Beer

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Craft Beer & Southern Comfort Food

Address: Concourse D, 6000 N. Terminal Pkwy Gate D5, Atlanta, GA

Why You Need To Go: This spot owned by Ludacris is actually located in Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International airport. They specialize in bringing hungry travelers comfort food from scratch during long layovers.

Website

Escobar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Tapas & Craft Cocktails

Address: 327 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA

Why You Need To Go: This luxurious tapas lounge is partially owned by the rapper 2 Chainz. The contemporary spot specializes in craft cocktails and meals made from local, organic ingredients. Escobar also features a popular brunch menu.

Website

Frost Bistro

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Upscale Steak & Seafood

Address: 281 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA

Why You Need To Go: This bistro is operated by Love & Hip Hop stars Kirk & Rasheeda Frost. Their menu features inventive twists on classic upscale dishes like "crab fingers" and "lamb lollipops."

Website

