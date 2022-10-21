6 Restaurants In Atlanta Where You Can Run Into A Celebrity
Chris Evans, Jennifer Lawrence and Mindy Kaling were spotted there!
It’s a well-known fact by now that Atlanta is the Hollywood of the South, and it's living up to its reputation by attracting some of the top names in the film and entertainment industry. Whether visiting for work or pleasure, it’s not uncommon to see famous actors and musicians roaming around the city grabbing a quick bite, a drink or sitting down to a Southern-style supper.
There are already several major movie studios that have a presence in and around Atlanta — including the famed Tyler Perry Studios — with more production houses and studios planning to break ground this year, adding to the already growing pool of talent and boosting Georgia’s profile as one of the top states in the country for the film industry.
The city is also a major stop for musical acts going on national and international tours. These guests, along with local celebrities, are keen to check out some of the landmarks that are unique to Atlanta.
If you have a chance to visit one of these restaurants you just may run into a celebrity, so be prepared.
Miller Union
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 999 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Why You Need To Go: This iconic restaurant is located in downtown Atlanta and features celebrity chef Steven Satterfield’s creative and fanciful interpretations of Southern cuisine.
The menu changes frequently but one thing that remains constant is the chefs’ commitment to working with local farmers and highlighting the freshest local and seasonal produce.
Because of the restaurant’s reputation and location, it’s on the circuit of popular restaurants that attract celebrities — including superstar Mick Jagger while he made an Atlanta stop on his tour.
Mary Mac’s Tea Room
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Southern
Address: 224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Why You Need To Go: Well known for its famous Southern Fried Chicken and southern hospitality, this restaurant is a veritable institution in Atlanta, and continues to draw a long roster of celebrities, politicians including President Biden, and even the Dalai Lama!
The restaurant is located in midtown Atlanta and serves up quintessential Southern dishes in a casual environment. Some of their specialties include their famous fried chicken, collard greens, biscuits with gravy, mac ‘n cheese, Salisbury steak, and more.
Chops Lobster Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Steak House
Address: 70 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Why You Need To Go: Atlanta has plenty of trendy chef-driven restaurants that disappear just as fast as you can grab a reservation, and there are the staples that have staying power in the city’s ever-changing dining scene.
Chops Lobster Bar has been going strong for over thirty years and is showing no signs of slowing down. Known for its mouthwatering steaks and fresh and abundant seafood, Chops has been attracting a-listers such as Chris Evans and Adam Sandler among others.
Johnny's Hideaway
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Grill
Address: 3771 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
Why You Need To Go: This Buckhead bar and nightclub is a living legacy in Atlanta. It has a hole-in-the-wall aesthetic yet is known for its timeless appeal to crowds of all ages.
They are known for hosting bachelor and bachelorette parties, and their deejays spin a mix of classics along with top contemporary hits. It’s also a top destination for celebrities who live in or are visiting Atlanta
Garden Room
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: New American
Address: 88 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Why You Need To Go: This ultra-trendy and whimsical Atlanta hotspot next to The St. Regis Hotel in Buckhead is known to draw celebrities, A-listers, and influencers.
With its elaborate fairy-tale-like decor and innovative drink list, patrons at the Garden Room are dressed to impress. On busy nights, there is a velvet rope outside where guests who do not have long-planned reservations can take their chances on getting in.
Gunshow
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Southern
Address: 924 Garrett Street, Atlanta, GA 30316
Why You Need To Go: Top Chef Kevin Gillespie relishes his cult-like following among locals, so it’s no wonder that world-renown stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Mindy Kaling have reportedly stopped in at the Ormewood Park location to sample some of the ever-changing innovative menu items.
The eatery is playfully referred to as “Yall’ywood” given its popularity among A-list celebs who come to experience a bit of dinner theater as award-winning chefs prepare and present their dishes tableside, dim-sum style.