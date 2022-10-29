8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions
These huge houses cost a fraction of what they would in New York or Hollywood!
It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia.
What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects, favorable weather, and Southern hospitality — or combination of all these elements.
Or it may be the fact that these mansions — some of them rivaling The Palace at Versailles — still cost a fraction of what they would in New York or Hollywood.
It’s hard to imagine the upkeep on some of these massive homes, but we can safely guess that there is a full staff to handle all the whims of the rich and famous lifestyles.
These palatial homes are sure to add to the city’s suburban curb appeal and add Atlanta’s general status as a great place to call home.
These are some of the stars who are now calling Atlanta home — or in some cases, one of their homes:
Cardi B's Atlanta home
The hip-hop icon hailing from the Bronx is no stranger to opulence and her Atlanta home reflects her extravagant tastes. The Sandy Springs mansion that was purchased for a cool $5.5 million in 2019 boasts 7 bedrooms, a luxe pool, a wine cellar, and even an underground shooting range.
Elton John's Atlanta home
The music icon and living legend has homes in multiple locations all over the world, yet he chooses to maintain a sprawling residence at a well-known highrise in Buckhead. The megastar owns a decked-out duplex on one of the high floors of the 40-story building, featuring all of the eccentric furnishings and rare art pieces one would expect of Elton John. The building is known for its luxury amenities including a wine locker, 24-hour concierge, swimming pool and sauna.
Josh Brolin's Atlanta home
The Avengers star reportedly left his home in Los Angeles and lives in a custom-built five-bedroom mansion boasting over 6,000 square feet near Chastain Park in Buckhead — one of Atlanta’s toniest neighborhoods — where he resides with his wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin and the couple’s small children. Boyd Brolin is originally from Atlanta so the move from Los Angeles made sense for their young family.
Mariah Carey's Atlanta home
One of the megastar’s palatial mansions is located in the Sandy Springs neighborhood, just 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta. The pop diva’s home is currently listed for sale at a mere $5.9 million. The home is situated on 4 acres and highlights Southern architecture that’s infused with European luxury accents throughout the home.
Shaquille O’Neal's Atlanta home
The globe-trotting former NBA star, television host, and living legend is known to own several homes all over the country, but seems to be partial to Atlanta. The Big Aristotle owns a sprawling compound in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough that he purchased for over $1 million which includes two homes, a horse barn, swimming pool and is situated on over 14 acres.
Steve Harvey's Atlanta home
The radio show and television host purchased a palatial mansion from entertainment tycoon Tyler Perry in 2020 for a cool $15 million. The 17-acre estate would make royalty blush — boasting 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with a wine cellar, lighted tennis court, theater, spa, gym, infinity pool, and likely a lot more.
Louis Gossett, Jr.'s Atlanta home
This legendary actor who has graced the television and film industry with over 400 acting credits is most well known for his role in the 1982 drama An Officer and a Gentleman, which earned him an Academy Award – the first black actor to receive this accolade. Gossett, Jr. left his home in Los Angeles for greener pastures in Georgia, where he currently resides.
Melissa McCarthy's Atlanta home
The comedic genius and Hollywood megastar purchased a home in Atlanta in 2018 with husband Ben Falcone. The couple has worked on several film projects in and around Atlanta, including the Netflix hit Life of the Party.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.