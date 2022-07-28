These 7 Stars Are Filming In Georgia This Summer & This Is Where You Could Spot Them
Some heartthrobs are in town and they have favorite spots.
Atlanta is a hub for culture, fantastic bars and restaurants, and of course the buzzing film industry.
Film and television productions like Stanger Things make a major impact on Georgia's economy, spending millions to work in the Peach State.
We found 7 projects that are currently filming in Georgia, and based on the cast list, compiled a list of celebrities that will probably be coming to Georgia.
Keep your eyes open, you could spot one of your favorite stars around town in Atlanta this summer!
Chris Evans
Chris Evans is currently filming Pain Hustlers, a Netflix film. According to the IMDb summary, the film follows "Liza Drake, a high-school dropout, [who] lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza's charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences."
Production is supposed to start on August 22.
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt will be starring in Netflix's Pain Hustlers alongside Chris Evans. She will be playing Liza Drake, the lead protagonist of the show.
Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey is currently filming the second season of his ABC reality TV show Judge Steve Harvey. In the series, he takes to the courtroom to settle disputes, and serve as a voice of reason amidst the drama.
Dominique Thorne
\u201c\ud83d\udcf8 New BTS photo of Dominique Thorne. \n#BlackPantherWakandaForever\u201d— Ironheart News \u200e (@Ironheart News \u200e) 1658674754
Dominique Thorne is an up-and-coming American actress starring in the new Marvel/Disney+ Ironheart (currently identified as Wise Guy), where she plays a 15-year-old girl who invents an Iron Man-style suit.
Millie Bobby Brown
While she isn't on set at one of the Stranger Things filming locations in Atlanta this summer, Millie Bobby Brown is starring in Netflix's TheElectric State, a sci-fi movie about an orphaned teen travelling the West with her eccentric robot in search of her little brother.
Zac Efron
Heartthrob Zac Efron is starring in an untitled Netflix romantic comedy directed by Richard LaGravenese who has worked on major hit films like P.S. I Love You.
"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity," the official plotline explains.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman will be starring alongside Zac Efron in the untitled romantic comedy on Netflix. The film will also feature actress Joey King in a leading role.
Where to spot celebrities in atlanta
When not on set, celebrities can often be found around town in some of Atlanta's most popular spots for famous crowds.
Millie Bobby Brown and other Stranger Things cast members are known to frequent Krog Street Market.
Some Atlanta bars and restaurants are known for being celebrity hangouts, such as The Clermont Lounge, The Slutty Vegan and The Sugar Factory.
Famous people are also known to stay at iconic star-studded hotels such as Downtown's Four Seasons, Midtown's Loews Hotel and Ritz-Carlton.
If you're looking for your own celebrity encounter, these spots around the Big Peach can be the perfect destination for star sightings.