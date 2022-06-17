6 Atlanta Hotels Celebrities Love To Stay At When They’re In Town
One guest spotted three stars in just five minutes at one spot!
Atlanta is famous for its star-studded nightlife scene, bustling film industry, and rich food and beverage culture.
The Big Peach has become a celebrity hot spot in recent years, as musicians, actors, and professional athletes make their way through the lively city.
There are plenty of well-known bars and restaurants that celebrities love to frequent when they're in town, and many gravitate towards the same hotels when looking for a luxurious stay close to the action of the city.
Hotel Clermont is a historic boutique hotel, and home to the iconic Clermont Lounge, an adult entertainment venue. This space has been a longtime haunt for Hollywood's favorite characters. Anthony Bourdain once declared "this place should be a national landmark," when visiting with celebrity chef Alton Brown in an episode of The Layover.
Lady Gaga also spoke on The Tonight Show about her time spent in the iconic hotel, and the sage advice she received from a dancer.
According to the Clermont website, Bill Murray, Robert De Niro, P!nk, Carey Hart, Kid Rock, Woody Harrelson and Morgan Freeman have also paid this spot a visit.
Insider listed Downtown's Four Seasons hotel as a "celebrity hot spot" and the most famous hotel in the state of Georgia. When Bruce Springsteen makes his way through town, the Four Seasons is his favorite place to stay.
According to Atlanta Magazine however, Midtown is the city's true "Hollywood hotspot." Stars like Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren prefer to spend their stays in Midtown's Loews Hotel.
Locals say the Marriott Marquis and Ritz-Carlton are also famous hangouts, due to their convenient location and prestige. One person recounts his experience of seeing famous actor and crooner Robert Goulet at the Ritz-Carlton's bar and restaurant.
Another Georgia resident shares his experience of seeing multiple celebrities at The Whitley in Buckhead while standing outside for just five minutes. "I was waiting outside and saw a bunch of celebrities. I saw pro golfer Ernie Els, Sen. John McCain, and Hawks star forward Al Harrington all within about 5 minutes," he wrote in a review on Trip Advisor.
Whether you're passing through town for business or for pleasure, be sure to keep your eyes peeled because you never know if an A-lister is just around the corner.
