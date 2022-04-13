'Stranger Things' Actors Are Always Spotted In Atlanta & These Are Their Favorite Spots
Stranger Things fans just got a first glimpse at the trailer for the show's fourth season which is set to premiere May 27, 2022. The Netflix thriller is returning after three long years, and audiences around the globe are preparing to tune in once again.
The hit series is known for filming in Atlanta during prior seasons, leading to plenty of celebrity spottings around town. Between spending time in The Big Peach during production, and some cast members settling down as residents, America's favorite monster hunters have a few favorite spots.
"Little Five Points is the best neighborhood. As soon as I arrive, I'll go to Criminal Records, which is my favorite vinyl store," actor Finn Wolfhard told Condé Nast Traveler.
It makes sense a record store would be Finn's first stop, considering his ties to the music industry. When he's not spending time on set, the star performs as the frontman for this band The Aubreys. The group recently played at Atlanta's 'Shaky Knees' Festival in October 2021.
But Finn isn't the only live music fan on the cast list. Actress Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven has been seen backstage at Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's Atlanta concerts.
She's also been spotted by fans attending Atlanta United's soccer games.
Krog Street is another hot spot for cast members. A former Krog Street Market employee told Narcity she ran into Stranger Things actors during her employment there, and fans have taken to Twitter to share their own celeb encounters.
@Stranger_Things cast spotted along Krog Street in Atlanta this afternoon !!#nancywheeler #jonathanbyers #steveharringtonpic.twitter.com/ZgvE7qz5lV— Monica Lefton (@Monica Lefton) 1538878855
