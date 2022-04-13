Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

stranger things filming locations

'Stranger Things' Actors Are Always Spotted In Atlanta & These Are Their Favorite Spots

One star goes to the same place every time he's in town.

Gaten Matarazzo poses with a fan in Atlanta, GA. Right: Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown takes a selfie.

StrangerNews11 | Twitter, @milliebobbybrown | Instagram

Stranger Things fans just got a first glimpse at the trailer for the show's fourth season which is set to premiere May 27, 2022. The Netflix thriller is returning after three long years, and audiences around the globe are preparing to tune in once again.

The hit series is known for filming in Atlanta during prior seasons, leading to plenty of celebrity spottings around town. Between spending time in The Big Peach during production, and some cast members settling down as residents, America's favorite monster hunters have a few favorite spots.

"Little Five Points is the best neighborhood. As soon as I arrive, I'll go to Criminal Records, which is my favorite vinyl store," actor Finn Wolfhard told Condé Nast Traveler.

It makes sense a record store would be Finn's first stop, considering his ties to the music industry. When he's not spending time on set, the star performs as the frontman for this band The Aubreys. The group recently played at Atlanta's 'Shaky Knees' Festival in October 2021.

But Finn isn't the only live music fan on the cast list. Actress Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven has been seen backstage at Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's Atlanta concerts.

Millie Bobby Brown with Ed Sheeran in Atlanta. Right: Millie Bobby Brown with Taylor Swift in Atlanta.Millie Bobby Brown with Ed Sheeran in Atlanta. Right: Millie Bobby Brown with Taylor Swift in Atlanta.@milliebobbybrown | Instagram


She's also been spotted by fans attending Atlanta United's soccer games.

Krog Street is another hot spot for cast members. A former Krog Street Market employee told Narcity she ran into Stranger Things actors during her employment there, and fans have taken to Twitter to share their own celeb encounters.


One Tweet reads "If you're at krog st you have a 50% chance of seeing someone from stranger things."

