'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Revealed She 'Wouldn't Exist' Without Abortion Rights
"🤬 the Supreme Court!"
Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke had a lot to say about abortion rights and the end of Roe v. Wade on Wednesday, during a passionate appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
The actress, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, revealed that she likely wouldn't have been born if Thurman hadn't had an abortion earlier in life.
"My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young and about how if she wouldn't have had it, she wouldn't have become the person that she'd become and I wouldn't exist," Hawke said.
She added that both of her parents' lives "would have been totally derailed if she hadn't had access to safe and legal healthcare."
Hawke pointed out that with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, there will be many people who can't afford to travel across state lines to get an abortion.
"So many people, because of this ruling, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams but actually lose their lives and be unsafe and I just wanted to say that f*ck the Supreme Court," she said.
Hawke's mom, Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman, wrote about getting an abortion when she was in her late teens, last year in an op-ed for the Washington Post.
In 2021, Thurman wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post titled, The Texas abortion law is a health crisis for American women.
In the piece, Thurman said she was "accidentally impregnated by a much older man.
"I was living out of a suitcase in Europe, far from my family, andabout to start a job," she wrote. "I was just starting out in my career and didn’t have the means to provide a stable home, even for myself. We decided as a family that I couldn’t go through with the pregnancy and agreed that termination was the right choice. My heart was broken nonetheless."
Thurman went on to become a Hollywood star over the following decade and later married fellow actor Ethan Hawke. They had Maya in 1998 and she has since followed in her parents' footsteps with roles in well over a dozen projects, including Stranger Things.
The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 are due out on July 1.