Ethan Hawke 'Really Likes' This Toronto Airport & He Shared His Fondest Memory Of The City
"I really like the Billy Bishop Airport and I know that's a strange thing to say."
Ethan Hawke has spent some time in Toronto and his fondest memory of the city may surprise you.
While chatting with Narcity at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere of his new movie Wildcat, with his daughter Maya Hawke, he took a trip down memory lane of his time in Toronto.
Hawke said that he's made several movies here and there is one particular place that stands out to him.
"Well I've been to a couple of Blue Jays games, always had a good time there. I like – believe it or not, I really like the Billy Bishop Airport," Hawke told Narcity.
Billy Bishop Airport is located on the Toronto Islands, which are known for their stunning views of the city.
"I know that's a strange thing to say. I don't like airports [but] there is just something about that little island. You know when I'm working here I'm always like, you know, taking off at dawn on a Saturday morning to try and make some kid's soccer game or something" said Hawke.
"I have so many great memories of just sitting on that little island and watching Toronto wake up as I fly away and fly back."
The next time you fly out of the airport you may want to take a minute to appreciate the views just like Hawke has.
Hawke's new movie Wildcat, follows the life of American writer Flannery O'Connor (Maya Hawke) as she tries to publish her first book and you can watch it at TIFF.
Narcity also caught up with Maya on the red carpet who revealed her perfect incognito day in the 6ix.
"First of all, every day except this day is incognito for me. I'm usually incognito, and nobody bothers me anywhere, so I would do what I would normally do," Maya told Narcity.
"I’d probably go to the movies if I wasn’t working and go out to eat some food, maybe in a different neighbourhood that I haven’t been to yet."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.