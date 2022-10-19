'Stranger Things' Star Caleb McLaughlin Turned 21 In Miami & Here's What He Did (PHOTOS)
He grew up right in front of our eyes. 🎂
Stranger Things cast member Caleb McLaughlin just turned 21 years old and he celebrated in none other than the Magic City itself, Miami, FL. His birthday falls on October 13, so he and his friends had a weekend to remember (or forget).
The actor, who plays Lucas Sinclair, posted to his Instagram yesterday that he was frolicking around town with his friends, from a fun day out on a yacht to the biggest party at one of the fancy nightclubs on South Beach.
The star enjoyed the time spent with his besties and partied at STORY. In his photo dump, you can see bottle girls holding up a sign wishing him an "HBD".
His buddies, Jeremy Sanchez, CJ Henderson and Harrison Oyler also shared some pictures to their timelines about their fun-filled time in the Sunshine State.
You can see McLaughlin behind the DJ booth at the club enjoying his night with sunglasses on.
Caleb McLaughlin behind the DJ booth at STORY.@jsanchez5__ | Instagram
They hung out at a Miami Beach mansion, which presumably was where they stayed, and took a sprinter van around the city to get to different hot spots.
His friends uploaded pics inside and in front of the gorgeous residence.
"Happy 21st birthday to my brother! @therealcalebmclaughlin What a weekend," Oyler captioned his post.
So many of the Stranger Things talent's verified followers took to the comment section to send him well wishes.
After all, the star probably wants to get it out of his system now before he begins working again on the fifth and final season of the popular Netflix series that's rumored to begin filming next year.