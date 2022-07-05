NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This City Is The Only US Destination Featured On Lonely Planet’s 2022 'Best In Travel' List

This iconic city is full of music, culture, and walkable trails.

Georgia Staff Writer
​A view of Atlanta's skyline at sunset. Right: A woman in a fur coat in front of a mural.

Sean Pavone | Dreamstime,Ronny Sison | Unsplash

Lonely Planet's "Best in Travel" list for 2022 featured one American city, listing Atlanta, GA as one of the top 10 places to visit in the whole world.

Atlanta ranked at No. 4 and was cited by travel experts as "a thriving, shining cultural jewel in the heart of the American South with passion and activism in its soul. The birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr was a major battleground state during the United States’ 2020 presidential election."

It was featured on the list right behind Auckland, New Zealand, Taipei, Taiwan, and Freiburg, Germany.

The Big Peach is often renowned for its rich culinary scene, growing film and television industry, and picture-perfect sights around town.

Alicia Johnson, a digital editor at Lonely Planet, told All Things Considered last year, "Atlanta has always been a place that people could go and have a great time. You have a fantastic music scene. You have a growing movie and TV show scene. You're also doing a lot of great things in sustainability. 48% of the urban areas in Atlanta are covered with trees. So we think that's a fantastic reason to encourage people to go and visit Atlanta."

The Beltline, a walkable 22-mile loop through the town's lively parks and neighborhoods, allows you to avoid the infamous traffic and explore the city on foot.

Atlanta's abundance of trees makes it an ideal destination for those wanting to experience the excitement of bustling city life in tandem with the state's natural beauty.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

