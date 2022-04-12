These Celebrities’ Movies Are Currently Filming In Georgia & You Can Spot Them
You could spot an A-lister on your lunch break!
With a bustling film industry and its rich culture, Georgia sees its fair share of A-list celebrities. Luckily, the Empire State of the South likes to keep us in the loop when it comes to the fast-paced nature of productions filming locally.
Narcity has studied this list of series, reality tv shows, and movies that are currently filming in Georgia, to determine which celebrity sightings you could encounter based on the anticipated cast.
Here are some of the current productions (and their networks) actively filming in the Peach State, and their star-studded cast members you could run into at your favorite restaurant if you're lucky.
Cinnamon (Tubi)
This film about an aspiring singer who works as a gas station attendant is currently being filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The movie will star popular names such as Pam Grier, comedian Damon Wayans, and Hailey Kilgore.
Doom Patrol Season 4 (HBO)
The list's addition of a fourth season of the HBO Max Series Doom Patrol comes as no surprise. Production for previous seasons had been spotted shooting around town in Atlanta, Georgia. Though the official cast list has not been confirmed, there is much speculation about the likelihood of core cast members to be returning. Prior seasons have featured huge names such as Brendan Fraser, April Bowlby, and Diane Guerrero from Orange Is The New Black.
FIRST LOOK - \u2018Doom Patrol\u2019 begins filming in Atlanta. DC Universe\u2019s new live-action series took to the streets. It was just announced that Robotman/Cliff Steele will be voiced by Brendan Fraser. You tuning in?? \n\nSee more: http://hollywoodpipeline.com/?urlToken=MXw5MzlkNDFlMC1kZTUxLTQ5ZDMtYTg2Yy1hOGY4OWZlZDliMDg\u00a0\u2026\n\n#DoomPatrolpic.twitter.com/bEA7rXRs57— Hollywood Pipeline (@Hollywood Pipeline) 1536845199
Harold and the Purple Crayon (Sony)
Based on the popular 1955 children's book, Harold and the Purple Crayon will be filmed in Atlanta according to local casting calls. Zooey Deschanel and Zachary Levi are confirmed to be starring in the fantasy film.
Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount+)
This movie reboot of the hit TV series Teen Wolf will see the return of many famous former cast members. The new cast list will include familiar faces like Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes, and Holland Roden. Online casting calls also show the feature film will be filmed in Atlanta.
The Color Purple: The Musical (Warner Bros)
Production for The Color Purple: The Musical has been spotted filming around Savannah and its surrounding areas. The revived cast list includes huge names such as Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, and musical artists H.E.R and Fantasia.