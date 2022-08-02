NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

spelman college

Angelina Jolie Celebrates Daughter's Acceptance To Atlanta’s Spelman College With Iconic Dance

It's been the #1 HBCU for 15 years straight!

Georgia Staff Writer
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara with her Spelman sisters. Right: Angelina Jolie dancing at the LA alumni reunion.

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara with her Spelman sisters. Right: Angelina Jolie dancing at the LA alumni reunion.

@angelinajolie | Instagram, Brandon Rainey | Morehouse Los Angeles Alumni President

Angelina Jolie announced this week that her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, GA.

In a post made to her official Instagram page, Jolie shared a photo of Zahara and her fellow classmates, with the caption, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Jolie and her daughter Zahara were later spotted attending the Spelhouse Back 2 School Send Off & Family Reunion event in Los Angeles.

A video captured by Brandon Rainey, the Morehouse Los Angeles Alumni President, shows Jolie learning the electric slide and laughing on the dance floor while she shuffles through the movement alongside Spelman alumni.

@nbcnews

#AngelinaJolie reveals her daughter is going to #SpelmanCollege - and celebrates with the electric slide.

Some social media users have praised Jolie and her family for choosing Spelman College as their university of choice for Zahara.

"Something [about] Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, choosing Spelman touched me so deeply. Like I know that feeling of simply being drawn to a place and feeling like it’s calling you home," one Twitter user said.

"Angelina Jolie sending her daughter to Spelman just made me love her even more 😌" another Twitter user chimed in.

Spelman in Atlanta is a historically Black, private, women's liberal arts university. It was founded in 1881 as Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary by activists Sophia B. Packard and Harriet E. Giles.

The college is renowned as one of the best educational institutions in the US. In September last year, it was recognized by the US News & World Report as the the number one historically Black college or university (HBCU) in the country, for 15 consecutive years.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...