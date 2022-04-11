Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

atlanta airport

Atlanta’s Massive Airport Is Now The World's Busiest & Layovers Are Like A Mini-Vacation

The options are endless!

Georgia Staff Writer
Dinosaur skeleton inside Atlanta International Airport. Right: Flight paths in between concourses in the Atlanta Airport.

Drserg | Dreamstime, Redwood8 | Dreamstime

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has been named the busiest airport on the entire planet. In 2021, 75.7 million people made their way through this massive hub.

Many fly directly to Atlanta to enjoy the city's thriving cultural scene, but for some, a layover is an opportunity to indulge in a "mini-vacation" between flights.

From bottle service in the Delta Sky Club lounge to rotating art exhibits under the atrium's massive skylight — there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The main atrium at the Atlanta airport. The main atrium at the Atlanta airport. Sean Pavone | Dreamstime

A ceiling of brilliant colored lights, known as "flight paths" welcomes you in between concourses.

Visitors can unwind at XpresSpa, a chain that offers manicures, pedicures, facials, and massages. The famous celebrity Common was even spotted there during his travels.

ATL Skyepoint is Hartsfield-Jackson's premier location for shopping and dining. One Flew South is the first fine dining restaurant to ever serve gourmet dishes at the destination. This hotspot located in Concourse E serves sushi and fish dishes in a lively high-end bar atmosphere.

The airport's atrium is known for its impressive rotating art exhibits. Their most recent plans include a $3.5 million permanent exhibit located between Concourses D and E. They plan to emphasize Atlanta's rich history for visitors to enjoy during their travels. Past installments have included a dinosaur skeleton inside the Main Terminal Atrium.

And of course, if you just prefer to rest, work or unwind you can enjoy luxe offerings at one of the airport's many comfortable guest lounges. Nothing says vacation like enjoying a bottle of bubbles.

