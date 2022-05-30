These Actresses From Florida Were Named As Some Of The Hallmark Channel’s Richest Stars
Here's the net worth of the two stars coming from humble beginnings.
These Hallmark actresses from Florida landed a spot on a list of the Hallmark Channel's richest stars.
Before hitting the big screens, these two celebrities came from humble beginnings, growing up in the Sunshine State.
Bethany Joy Lenz, from One Tree Hill, Just My Type, and An Unexpected Christmas has a net worth of $6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Before her career in acting, singing, directing, and producing, she was born in Hollywood, FL. At age three, she started singing and performing at The Carpenter's Church in Lakeland, FL.
Eventually, she moved to Los Angeles in her teens to pursue a career in the arts. She acted in the CBS soap opera Guiding Light before landing her first breakout role at age 22 playing Haley James on One Tree Hill.
Alexa PenaVega also made the list, with a net worth of $8 million. She has starred in five Hallmark movies with her husband Carlos PenaVaga including Enchanted Christmas, Love at Sea, and three Picture Perfect Mysteries.
The actress, singer, and pianist was born in Miami, FL in 1988. She was a child star, landing her first major breakout role as Carmen Cortzen in the 2001 film Spy Kids.
This role shot her into stardom, as she continues to act in young adult films such as Sleepover and Odd Girl Out after relocating to California.
She married singer and actor Carols PenaVega from Big Time Rush in 2013, and went on to act in movies together as love interests.
During the pandemic, the couple left Hollywood to spend some time living in Hawaii with their three kids.
According to Just Jared, Hallmark's richest star was the controversial Lori Loughlin ($70M).