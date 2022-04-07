Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
love is blind season 2

'The Sex Is Bomb', Shake From 'Love Is Blind' Told Us What He Loves About His Miami Girlfriend

After all, she is one of the reasons he moved to Florida.

Florida Associate Editor
Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Emily Watson in Miami, FL.​

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Emily Watson in Miami, FL.

@emw13 | Instagram

Shake is in love! ... And it's the first time he's been "in love in love." Yes, he said it twice.

Although the pod experiment failed for Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee on Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 2, his quest to find his match didn't stop after filming. He met fellow Miami resident Emily Watson, and the rest is history.

The NFTs expert swept him off his feet and to the sheets, and he told us she's just one of the many reasons he moved to Miami.

So, we had to ask! What is it about Emily that is different from all the others? He definitely was candid in his response.

Shake From ‘Love Is Blind’ Opens Up About Moving To Miami & His New GirlfriendNarcity | YouTube

She ambitious.

"She is so hardworking like I hear her on these calls. She's so intelligent, so capable. She like runs her team so well. She's so like, respected. And that's hot to me," said Shake.

He says her work ethic translates to many other areas in their life together.

She's his fantasy.

Shake told Narcity that Watson is a total babe, and he reminds her of that frequently. He loves telling her she's his fantasy.

We asked Shake what makes a good love connection, and his move to Miami is turning up the heat romantically.

He said, "...for the most part, like, the sex is bomb, it is bomb, like, it's fire. And we're both just like, 'holy s***', like, what's going on? You know what I mean?"

She shows him affection.

The reality star says she's not afraid to show him affection... that's something that Shake couldn't get with any of the Love Is Blind Season 2 cast behind the walls of the pods.

He assured Narcity that although physical attraction is at the top of his list, so is chemistry, and the spark is there.

If you're in the Miami area, keep your eyes peeled for the love birds on the streets.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...