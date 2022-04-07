'The Sex Is Bomb', Shake From 'Love Is Blind' Told Us What He Loves About His Miami Girlfriend
After all, she is one of the reasons he moved to Florida.
Shake is in love! ... And it's the first time he's been "in love in love." Yes, he said it twice.
Although the pod experiment failed for Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee on Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 2, his quest to find his match didn't stop after filming. He met fellow Miami resident Emily Watson, and the rest is history.
The NFTs expert swept him off his feet and to the sheets, and he told us she's just one of the many reasons he moved to Miami.
So, we had to ask! What is it about Emily that is different from all the others? He definitely was candid in his response.
Shake From ‘Love Is Blind’ Opens Up About Moving To Miami & His New GirlfriendNarcity | YouTube
She ambitious.
"She is so hardworking like I hear her on these calls. She's so intelligent, so capable. She like runs her team so well. She's so like, respected. And that's hot to me," said Shake.
He says her work ethic translates to many other areas in their life together.
She's his fantasy.
Shake told Narcity that Watson is a total babe, and he reminds her of that frequently. He loves telling her she's his fantasy.
We asked Shake what makes a good love connection, and his move to Miami is turning up the heat romantically.
He said, "...for the most part, like, the sex is bomb, it is bomb, like, it's fire. And we're both just like, 'holy s***', like, what's going on? You know what I mean?"
She shows him affection.
The reality star says she's not afraid to show him affection... that's something that Shake couldn't get with any of the Love Is Blind Season 2 cast behind the walls of the pods.
He assured Narcity that although physical attraction is at the top of his list, so is chemistry, and the spark is there.
If you're in the Miami area, keep your eyes peeled for the love birds on the streets.