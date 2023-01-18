Shake Rejected New Netflix Show Starring Ex-'Love Is Blind' Contestants & He Revealed Why
It's not for reasons one might think!
We recently reported that Netflix is coming out with a new dating show called Perfect Match. But the latest news on it is that controversial reality TV star Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee declined the casting director's offer while several of his fellow Love Is Blind Season 2 participants will feature on it.
It's not for the reasons one might think though.
Shake shared screenshots of the email exchange between him and the casting directors of the new show, which has apparently been in the works since at least October 22, 2021 — as seen on his IG story.
The primary factor behind his decision to give this a pass was detailed in the story's caption.
"Happy for my friends on Perfect Match, but there was no way I was going to participate with that clown Nick Lachey hosting. Backed out as soon as I found out he was involved," he shared with a clown emoji at the end.
That's right. It was 98 Degrees singer, Lachey, the co-host of Love Is Blind, who deterred Shake from — for lack of a better phrase — shakin' things up on this new show.
But this isn't the end for the now Miami local. His next Instagram story shared that he might have more opportunities for filming coming his way.
"But I wouldn't quite say I'm done with reality tv forever..." he alluded as he walked his dog in Miami.
After the second season of Love is Blind aired, Shake made the move from Chicago to Florida.
He subsequently moved on from his infamous relationship and break-up with co-contestant Deepti Vempati and spoke to Narcity last year about his new girlfriend, the Florida local, Emily Wilson.
The background check email in his recent stories, dating back to 2021, might thus have been a thread from before his relationship with Wilson began.
It's worth noting though that the pair aren't following each other on Instagram anymore though.
Narcity reached out to Shake requesting a comment and he said he was 'going to see' what he's 'allowed to share' before he is able to respond. We'll update the story accordingly; watch this space.