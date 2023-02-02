Netflix's First 'Perfect Match' Trailer Looks Bonkers & It's 'The Hunger Games Of Dating'
"Let the games begin!"
Netflix is giving people another look at what they can expect with its new dating show Perfect Match, which features a group of singles from other popular shows such as Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle and The Ultimatum.
The trailer released on Thursday shows couples taking part in games like creepy or cringey, and blindfold kissing before one contestant sums it up as the "Hunger Games of dating."
Not surprisingly, the trailer also makes it clear there will be plenty of drama as the stars of the show try to find their perfect match.
"I'm looking for my perfect match because everyone deserves love," Too Hot to Handle and The Circle's Chloe Veitch says in the trailer.
Here's everything you need to know about the show before it airs on February 14.
How does Perfect Match work?
The contestants will be required to pair up every night and share a private suite in a "luxe Panamanian villa," Netflix says on its website.
The couples will also compete against other couples in "compatibility challenges" and the winners of the challenge will get the chance to say which new singles enter the house and who they go on dates with.
The winning couple also gets to go on a date themselves.
The twist is that surprise singles will be arriving to "split up even the strongest pairs."
"Once the new singles enter the house, the contestants must again decide who their Perfect Match is. Anyone left alone at the end of the night is eliminated," Netflix says.
How will the winners of Perfect Match be chosen?
It will be up to the contestants themselves to decide who is "truly the perfect match."
Along with the title, Netflix says there will be a "mysterious prize" at stake.
Who is hosting Perfect Match?
Nick Lachey will be hosting the show.
Lachey has previously hosted three seasons of Love Is Blind and the first season of The Ultimatum.
It doesn't look like his wife Vanessa Lachey will be joining him for this show.
Who will be in Perfect Match?
The Netflix show will feature 23 people from a variety of other reality shows from the streamer.
Love Is Blind
- Bartise Bowden
- Damian Powers
- Diamond Jack
- Shayne Jansen
- Lauren "LC" Chamblin
Too Hot To Handle
- Chase DeMoor
- Chloe Veitch
- Francesca Farago
- Georgia Hassarati
- Izzy Fairthorne
The Circle
- Mitchell Eason
- Nick Uhlenhuth
- Savannah Palacio
- Calvin Crooks
- Joey Sasso
- Ines Tazi (The Circle France)
The Mole
- Dom Gabriel
- Will Richardson
Selling Tampa
- Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere
- Colony Reeves
Sexy Beasts
- Kariselle Snow
Twentysomethings
- Abbey Humphreys
The Ultimatum
- Zay Wilson
When will Perfect Match premiere?
Perfect Match will premiere on Netflix with four episodes on February 14.
The next four episodes will be released on February 21 and the final four episodes will drop on February 28.