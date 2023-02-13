'Perfect Match' Star Kariselle Snow Was On 'Sexy Beasts' & Here's What She's Done Since Then
She's leaving the panda suit behind!
Reality star Kariselle Snow hasn't had much luck when it comes to finding love on dating TV shows, but perhaps that's about to change for her on Perfect Match.
You may remember Snow as the panda from Netflix's show Sexy Beasts, where she ended up with fellow contestant Tyler Smith.
After the show premiered in 2021, Snow updated fans on her social media, saying the pair gave it a shot, but in the end, it didn't work out.
Since the show, Snow has shared plenty of updates of her projects on her Instagram.
In August 2022, she posted a series of photos after placing 16th at America's Most Beautiful Pageants in Dallas, Texas.
The 27-year-old has been open about being bisexual and in her beauty pageant post she wrote that she started doing the competitions to "encourage more LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion."
The pageant scene is definitely familiar for Snow, who was also named Miss New Jersey in 2020.
In 2022, the reality star announced she spent football season in Baltimore after making the Raven's Playmaker Squad.
Snow also has an incredible voice and frequently shares videos in which she covers her favorite songs.
In January 2023, she posted a singing video on Instagram and announced she'll be releasing some new music this year.
Another hobby of Snow's is cosplay and she often shares photos in which she's dressed up as different characters.
In one of her most recent photos, she posed as Harley Quinn from the 2020 film Birds of Prey.
The first four episodes of Perfect Match will be available on February 14 on Netflix.
New episodes will then drop on February 21 followed by the final set of episodes on February 28.