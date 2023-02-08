'The Ultimatum' Star Zay Wilson Is Back For 'Perfect Match' & Here's What He's Been Up To
A lot has happened since his days with Rae!
Reality star Zay Wilson was initially a fan favorite in Netflix’s The Ultimatum until he wasn’t, but he'll get a second chance at winning someone's heart in Perfect Match this February.
All’s fair in love and war, but when things got very heated between him and his then-girlfriend Rae Williams on The Ultimatum, many fans felt he had gone too far.
Yet this Ultimatum bad boy may have a chance to redeem himself on Perfect Match, which brings together a bunch of reality stars from the streamer’s past shows.
Zay and his former girlfriend Rae revealed in The Ultimatum reunion that they did try to fix things, but the two ultimately went their separate ways and he has remained single as far as we know.
Since then Zay has been pursuing his modeling career, jet-setting off to L.A. often. It is unclear if he has made the leap from Austin to live in L.A. but if not he is certainly racking up his frequent flier miles. Yet despite his blossoming career, this 6’6 former basketball player is ready to look for love in all the right places, which apparently includes a tropical paradise.
Zay and the rest of the Perfect Match singles get dropped on an island oasis to see if they can find love amid a cutthroat reality TV competition.
The key to this game is that the most compatible couples win, both in theory and in practice as the couples doing the best get to help out the couples and the singles doing the worst.
The couples get to play matchmaker, making or breaking other couples by either pairing them up or splitting them off with other dates. While the show is new, the faces are familiar as the entire cast will be from other reality TV shows, with everything from Love Is Blind to Sexy Beasts represented.
Despite his newfound reality TV and modeling fame, Zay has kept close to his basketball roots, participating in charity events where he gets to show off his skills.
He is also getting to know his fellow Perfect Match co-stars via Instagram as they support each other in the comments. He and Love Is Blind’s Bartise seem especially close as they often comment on each other’s posts, so watch for them to team up on Perfect Match.
You can catch the first four episodes of Perfect Match on February 14, only on Netflix. New episodes will also drop on February 21 followed by the final set of episodes on February 28.