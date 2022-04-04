Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
love is blind season 2

Shake From 'Love Is Blind' Said The Show Is 'So Not Me' & Responded To Costar Shayne

The juicy feud between Shake and the rest of the cast might have seen its final words.

Florida Associate Editor
Shayne Jansen from 'Love Is Blind.' Right: Deepti Vempati, Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee and Nick and Vanessa Lachey from 'Love Is Blind.'

Shayne Jansen from 'Love Is Blind.' Right: Deepti Vempati, Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee and Nick and Vanessa Lachey from 'Love Is Blind.'

@shaynejansen | Instagram, @thepuppydoc | Instagram

When we think about reality TV, we have to be realistic — no pun intended — about how the characters in the show are portrayed.

Narcity caught up with Love Is Blind's season two "villain," Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, about his move to Miami, and he told us about his plans to look ahead in this next "episode" of his life.

As you might expect, there's newfound fame that follows starring on a hit Netflix show. We asked Shake if he receives attention from the people on the streets.

"Nobody's really asking me about the show. The show is kind of like, who cares about that? You know what I mean?" Said the self-proclaimed Puppy Doc. Those who judge him about the show, he said, are all online.

He seems to avoid talking about the show that launched him into the public eye, although he still honors that part of his life.

"You know, I have a lot of fond memories associated with it. And I think in a lot of ways, it gives me the recognition that I have, but it's just so not me. I don't want to get, like, stuck back on that or relying on that," said the reality star.

The new Miami resident is staying optimistic about what's to come, but we can't help but wonder if this newfound optimism is an attempt to make up for all the drama he shook up on the show.

His costar Shayne Jansen was recently interviewed on the Viall Files podcast, where he said, "Shake, he means absolutely nothing to me. So, I don't want to give him any more f***ing publicity. I don't want to give any more s**t. I'm just kind of done with Shake. He's a horrible person."

Shake told Narcity that he didn't see the interview, but when we asked if he had a response to Jansen's comments, he said, "No. I know the guy's going through a lot, and I wish him the best."

What might come as a surprise is that Jansen ultimately said something similar about his rival in his Viall Files interview.

"Horrible might be strong. I think he's going through a lot right now, and I don't think he's dealing with it correctly at all," Jansen said.

Currently, Shake is enjoying time with his girlfriend in Miami and recently dropped the teaser for his new podcast, Life Is Blurry.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...