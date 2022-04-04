Shake From 'Love Is Blind' Said The Show Is 'So Not Me' & Responded To Costar Shayne
The juicy feud between Shake and the rest of the cast might have seen its final words.
When we think about reality TV, we have to be realistic — no pun intended — about how the characters in the show are portrayed.
Narcity caught up with Love Is Blind's season two "villain," Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, about his move to Miami, and he told us about his plans to look ahead in this next "episode" of his life.
As you might expect, there's newfound fame that follows starring on a hit Netflix show. We asked Shake if he receives attention from the people on the streets.
"Nobody's really asking me about the show. The show is kind of like, who cares about that? You know what I mean?" Said the self-proclaimed Puppy Doc. Those who judge him about the show, he said, are all online.
He seems to avoid talking about the show that launched him into the public eye, although he still honors that part of his life.
"You know, I have a lot of fond memories associated with it. And I think in a lot of ways, it gives me the recognition that I have, but it's just so not me. I don't want to get, like, stuck back on that or relying on that," said the reality star.
The new Miami resident is staying optimistic about what's to come, but we can't help but wonder if this newfound optimism is an attempt to make up for all the drama he shook up on the show.
His costar Shayne Jansen was recently interviewed on the Viall Files podcast, where he said, "Shake, he means absolutely nothing to me. So, I don't want to give him any more f***ing publicity. I don't want to give any more s**t. I'm just kind of done with Shake. He's a horrible person."
Shake told Narcity that he didn't see the interview, but when we asked if he had a response to Jansen's comments, he said, "No. I know the guy's going through a lot, and I wish him the best."
What might come as a surprise is that Jansen ultimately said something similar about his rival in his Viall Files interview.
"Horrible might be strong. I think he's going through a lot right now, and I don't think he's dealing with it correctly at all," Jansen said.
Currently, Shake is enjoying time with his girlfriend in Miami and recently dropped the teaser for his new podcast, Life Is Blurry.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.