Shake From 'Love Is Blind' Showed Off His New Girlfriend & Made A Dig About Not 'Settling' (PHOTO)
He definitely has a type!
Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee from Netflix's Love Is Blind appears to have found himself a new girlfriend, and he's not holding back his honest opinion on "settling."
The season two contestant took to Instagram to let his followers know that he is seeing someone new by posting photos of himself and a woman named Emily Wilson.
While Shake had already posted Wilson on his socials before, on Thursday, March 17, he confirmed that they are an item by posting a series of photos of the two together.
"Good things come to those who
wait don't settle," Shake, 33, captioned the photo.
A source told Us Weekly that Wilson lives in Miami and that the couple is currently dating long distance. The insider also told the outlet that things between the duo are moving fast.
"She thinks that he could be The One — it's that type of seriousness," they said. "Like, a love-at-first-sight type of relationship."
Shake, who made clear during his time on the show that physical appearance and race have a lot to do with his attraction to people, has been continuously dragged for his opinions about fellow contestant and ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati.
The recent announcement of his new relationship has people online discussing his treatment of women — and his take on relationships altogether — after he stated that he wished the show was called "Love Is Blurry" rather than fully blind.
"Not Shake from Love Is Blind saying 'Good things come to those who don't settle,' like marrying Deepti would've been settling in the slightest," one person tweeted.
Not Shake from Love Is Blind saying \u201cgood things come to those who don\u2019t settle\u201d like marrying Deepti would\u2019ve been settling in the slightest— Brooke (@Brooke) 1647611979
"Why would anyone date Shake after seeing the way he treats women on national TV? Boo, what makes you think you're not next?" commented another.
"Shake's new girlfriend is exactly what I would picture — a petite blonde. And I think it speaks volumes that she is attracted to a man who degrades and disrespects women on national television," said another Twitter user.
Wilson reportedly thinks her new beau is not who everyone else is portraying him as, according to Us Weekly's source.
And, as far as Shake's take on his new love, he told Us Weekly in an interview that he feels that they are in sync and he's excited for what's next.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.