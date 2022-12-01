Iyanna Of 'Love Is Blind' Broke Down On TikTok & Her Divorce From Jarrette Is 'Official' Now
"Cameras left and sh*t hit the wall."
Iyanna McNeely from season 2 of Love Is Blind got emotional in a new TikTok video as she revealed her divorce from Jarrette Jones has been finalized.
McNeely said it was "official" and that "divorce really is like a grief" in the video she posted on Wednesday.
"As much as people laugh at how long we were married I think my expectations made it real, my hope made it real, my effort made it real, my tears made it real," she said.
McNeely and Jones fell in love in the pods and got married in the second season of the Netflix show.
In August 2022, the couple announced they were heading for divorce, a month after they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.
“I’m crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage,” McNeely explained in her video.
“I was so hopeful and I had less baggage. And I was optimistic and I was healed. And I’m crying for that marriage that I thought could work. I'm crying for that man I believed he was, that man he convinced me he was at the beginning."
@iyanna.amor
I love that man. Of course I can only speak to my experience and I hope that Jarrette can grow to be truly vulnerable amongst those he’s loves. I do not regret it but instead will and am learning from it. As I continue to process, I’m sure I’ll share more about my marriage on my podcast but for now, I wanted to share to those who may relate. For anyone else going through a divorce, a breakup, or just general grief, it’s okay. It’s okay to feel, it’s okay to process, and it’s okay to lean on those closest to you. Every experience was meant to teach, prune, and stretch. Embrace it.
"In between all that very scheduled filming there was good moments in there, there was connection. Then cameras left and sh*t hit the wall," McNeely continued in her video.
"I may be crying right now, but I'm happy that I'm moving forward. I'm happy that I'm out of something that no longer works for me, something that drained the life out of me."
In the nearly three-minute video, McNeely wipes away tears as she says she's moving on and letting go.
"I don't have to hold those expectations anymore. I don't have to keep pouring into someone who doesn't have the capacity to pour back. Now I can just focus on my friends and my family. People who do see the value in me."
"No more tears. I'm tired of being a f*cking sad girl," she says at the end of the clip.
McNeely's Love Is Blind co-stars who appeared alongside her in the same season showed their support in the comments section.
"You are the strongest person i know. love you always ❤️i’m so excited to move forward in this life with you!" Natalie Lee said.
"Love you babe! The world is learning so much from you and your journey - this vulnerability is so powerful!" Deepti Vempati noted.Jones has not commented on the video or released his own statement on the finalization of the divorce. He did post an Instagram story on Thursday about what "emotional maturity" may look like.
Jones and McNeely aren't the only couple from season 2 who decided to go their separate ways.
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson also announced they are going through a divorce.
Things are getting messy between the pair with Ruhl saying Thompson was "taking extreme measures" to silence her and "control the narrative" in early November.
All three seasons of Love Is Blind are available on Netflix.