Iyanna Of 'Love Is Blind' Says Jarrette Cheated & 'After The Altar' Suddenly Hits Different
"It was just a terrible fit."
Iyanna McNeely from Season 2 of Love Is Blindis opening up about her marriage and divorce to Jarrette Jones.
During an episode of her Feel in the Blank podcast, McNeely shared that Jones cheated on her and she found out days before the two of them filmed Love Is Blind: After The Altar.
In the episode that came out on Tuesday, the reality star talked about how she's been spiralling after the show, her divorce and not being able to speak about what actually happened in her marriage.
"I found out three days before After The Altar. I received an email with details, very specific details," she told her co-host Kayla and added that a picture was included in the email.
"Immediately I was like I want a divorce," she continued.
"My mom was like Iyanna you're making a decision out of anger and I realize she was right and I couldn't do that, it's a marriage."
McNeely said there are several reasons why she hasn't talked about her divorce, including knowing the impact it will have on her former husband, and how far she went to lie and protect him.
She also talked about how difficult it was to have to film the After The Altar episode after getting that email.
"I was unhappy. He was unhappy. It was just a terrible fit," she said. "He wasn't ready [for marriage]. I guess to an extent I wasn't either. However, I would've been a good wife to someone who was a good partner to me."
McNeely and Jones fell in love in the pods and got married in the second season of the Netflix show.
In August 2022, the couple announced they were heading for divorce, a month after they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.
In December 2022, McNeely posted an emotional TikTok video after her divorce had been finalized.
In the now-deleted video, the reality star discussed how she was grieving the end of her marriage.
“I’m crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage,” McNeely explained in her video."In between all that very scheduled filming there was good moments in there, there was connection. Then cameras left and sh*t hit the wall."
LIB fans are once again showing their support for McNeely.
A TikToker shared a clip from the podcast and many people are commenting saying McNeely "deserved so much more." Others noted that the signs and red flags were there and "she ignored them all."
@realitytvsarah
Iyanna confirms that Jarrette cheated on her in the latest episode of her podcast. #iyannamcneely #iyannaandjarrette #loveisblind #loveisblindseason2 #afterthealtar #loveisblindafterthealter #loveisblindnetflix #realitytv
Jones hasn't publicly addressed the cheating allegations made by McNeely in the podcast episode.
However, on Wednesday, he posted a statement in his Instagram stories.
"Been taking the high road for quite some time... story time soon," he wrote.
In her podcast, McNeely said she's been distracting herself since everything happened and she now needs to heal from it all.
"I have to start taking care of myself," she said. "And just living my life authentically the way that I actually want to without anything else hindering that."
Jones and McNeely aren't the only couple from season 2 who decided to go their separate ways.
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson also got a divorce around the same time as McNeely and Jones.
Things got messy between the pair with Ruhl saying Thompson was "taking extreme measures" to silence her and "control the narrative" in November 2022.
Last week Ruhl and Thompson shared the negative impact the Netflix show had on their mental health.
Ruhl described having panic attacks, not having access to a therapist, and a lack of food and water during filming. Their claims followed a story published by Business Insider, in which more contestants opened up about the unsafe working conditions they experienced on LIB.
Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are available on Netflix.