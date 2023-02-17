Raven Of 'Love Is Blind' Says She Watched The Cheating TikTok With SK & Fans Feel 'Terrible'
"Do you remember who spoke first?"
Love Is Blind fans know SK Alagbada and Raven Ross broke up after their second engagement, but now she's sharing how she found out he was cheating on her, and the moment sounds like a nightmare.
Ross recently made a guest appearance on the podcast The Viall Files hosted by Nick Viall (a reality tv alum in his own right), where she explained exactly what went down when the cheating allegations came out on TikTok.
User Hanna Beth first came out with the allegations in a TikTok video about her experience, claiming that she even went on holidays with Alagbada while he was still with Ross. Beth later deleted the video, but not before Ross discovered it while she was with Alagbada in their apartment.
“Both of our phones start going crazy,” Ross recalls during the podcast. “We watched the video," she said, before confirming that they were together when they saw it.
Viall then asked: “Do you remember who spoke first?”
"Probably me because he does that thing where he's gotta go ghost for a little bit and get the lies together,” she replied.
@nickviall
🎧Ep 542… @pilatesbodyraven on watching the infamous cheating TikTok. #loveisblind #loveisblindseason3 #afterthealtar #ravenross
Ross then alleged that Beth tried to extort Alagabada, which might explain why the pair mentioned "legal proceedings" in their breakup statement.
“Right before she released this, they were talking, and she said I want to meet with you XYZ, and he wouldn't meet with her,” Ross says. “And then I guess she ghosted, posted it, texted him back and was like, 'I'll take it down if you can make 300K.'”
Ross said she's never spoken to Beth directly, although she did hear from a couple claiming to be Beth's best friends. She says that they told her they were "so sorry this is happening to you,” and then warned her about Beth.
“You’re kind of being stalked. She’s obsessed with you as well,” the woman told Ross. That person also described SK as "messed up" and said "Please take him back.”
Ross also said that Alagbada was likely cheating on her a week after they visited her family for her birthday, based on a second video that Beth posted.
“We stayed with my mom. I told him how important this was to me. This isn't something that I normally do.”
She says he went to Cabo with Beth "literally the next weekend" while telling Ross that he was in school, and he carried on texting Ross like normal.
The comment section under Viall’s video was flooded with women sympathizing with Ross and extending their good wishes to her.
One user wrote: “How can anybody cheat on her? No hope for the regular-looking girls. So sad.”
Another user commented: “Yo SK had me fooled fr fr. I called him a King the entire show….”
“No way SK was the villain the entire time,” commented another user.
“We need a love is blind special so everyone can give SK the same energy that Cole didn’t deserve,” read another comment which received over 14,300 likes.
“Ugh I felt terrible for Raven,” wrote another commenter. “She deserves so much better.”
Ross says she's now in a new relationship and hoping to get engaged to the right person in the future.
Meanwhile, Alagbada has been silent about the whole situation on social media.
- 'Love Is Blind' Couple Raven & SK Split Up Amid Cheating Claims & She's Cut Him From Her IG ›
- SK Says 'Love Is Blind' Editors Ruined His Raven Proposal & Missed How They Fell In Love ›
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Broke Her Silence On SK's Cheating & Here's How She Found Out ›
- Raven of 'Love Is Blind' Opens Up About Her Time On The Show & Has Advice For Future Casts ›