SK Of 'Love Is Blind' Addresses The Cheating Claims & Says He Noticed Red Flags With Raven
He says he should've broken up with Raven a long time ago.
SK Alagbada, who appeared in Season 3 of Love Is Blind, is opening up for the first time about cheating allegations that surfaced against him during his relationship with Raven Ross.
In an interview with People, Alagbada apologized for his mistakes and shared what happened as well as certain red flags he noticed throughout his relationship with Ross.
Ross confirmed the cheating allegations in theAfter The Altar special that aired on February 10, after viewers saw Alagbada propose to Ross for a second time.
"I'm finally ready to speak out because I feel like I owe it to Raven and to the whole world watching, and also to myself, to take full accountability for my actions," Alagbada told People.
"I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her. I'm not proud of how I conducted myself."
The cheating allegations first surfaced against Alagbada in November 2022 after TikToker Hannah Beth came out saying she had gone out with the Love Is Blind star while he was with Ross.
Alagbada is denying he cheated on Ross but does admit he had an "inappropriate conversation" with another woman in the fall of 2022.
"I was not dating anyone when [Raven and I] decided to go into a committed, exclusive relationship," he said during his interview.
"Despite me being from a polygamous family, which was a very sensitive topic for me to share on the show, it is not the kind of lifestyle that I subscribe to and I never will."
Alagbada also touched on issues that came up in his and Ross' relationship that he says hurt him.
One issue was the fact that Ross was allegedly still talking to an ex of hers after filming the Netflix show.
"I personally witnessed incidents of communication between her and this older guy — whether him still blowing up her phone, trying to call or FaceTime her, or even a text message that talked about the possibility of them having kids together," he said.
"That communication went on until late summer after a time when Raven and I were seriously committed to be exclusive in a relationship."
Ross denied those claims to People, calling them "completely untrue."
Alagbada then shared that he should've ended things after red flags came up during a conversation the couple had about their future.
He said their goals did not align and Ross was heavily focused on her business and did not want to settle down at the time.
"I wish I'd ended things at that time. At the same time, I blame no one but myself. The reality is, I felt like Raven and I were focused on two different things."
Despite those feelings, Alagbada chose to propose to Ross again during the After The Altar special and later asked producers to remove it from the program.
The Berkeley student also claims that he was shocked to see Ross' tearful video that aired during the special after the two of them had supposedly discussed that they would not be making a messy situation even messier.
"I did not know that Raven went behind and recorded that post-proposal reaction. So me watching that all over again for the first time, seeing it on-screen play out that way, I was really surprised," he said.
As for the TikTok videos with the cheating allegations, Alagbada says he tried to shield Ross from any embarrassment and then decided to take legal action when Ross said it would hurt her brand.
"For me, I was like, 'Damn, can we grieve? Can we go through this and try to figure this out as a couple?' But for her, it was like, 'No, you have to do something, you have to make this stop. It's affecting me, it's affecting the business.' So I had to be very proactive."
Ross has shared her side of the story about the cheating claims after the Love Is Blind special aired.
During an appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Ross revealed she and Alagbada were living together when the cheating TikTok videos came out and the pair watched them together.
Ross also revealed she's in a new relationship and hopes to get engaged to the right person in the future.
Alagbada has heard about Ross' new relationship and says he wishes her well.
"I think this was a very, very difficult experience for both of us. And people tend to deal with things differently. So I have nothing but well wishes for her and I wish her all the best."
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.
The streamer has announced Season 4, which was shot in Seattle, will be premiere on March 24.