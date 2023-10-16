7 Netflix Reality TV Stars You Didn't Know Were Canadian & Here's Where They Are Now (PHOTOS)
Do you know these stars have Canadian roots?
Canadian stars are all over Netflix's reality TV these days, and there's a chance you might bump into one of them on the streets of cities like Toronto or Vancouver.
From Netflix's Too Hot to Handleto Dated & Related and Perfect Match, plenty of Canadians have made their debut in reality TV, and some of them may be your favourite contestants.
If you're a fan of dating shows, you've definitely rooted for a Canadian before, from Francesca Farago on Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match to Julia Perfetto and Daniel Perfetto on Dated & Related.
Here are seven Canadians who made it big as reality TV stars and where they live now.
Holly Scarfone
From: Scarfone told Narcity early last year that she's from North Bay, Ontario and that she attended E.W. Norman Public School in North Bay before she moved to the United States in second grade.
Starred in: Scarfone starred in Too Hot To Handle on Season 3 of the dating show in 2022. On the show, Scarfone had a romance with fellow contestant Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, but their flame didn't last after the show due to the pandemic and their chaotic schedules, she told US Weekly last year.
Where they are now: This reality TV star is now living in Los Angeles and London according to her instagram, and if you're looking to keep up with the Influencer, you can follow her vlogs on TikTok, where she shares snippets of her luxurious life.
Scarfone recently told Narcity that when it comes to her dating life, there is someone special.
"I am dating a guy out in London, and things are going well! Just working on something exciting that my supporters can look forward to in the new year," said Scarfone.
Obi Nnadi
From: Obi Nnadi was born in Nigeria, but he moved to Winnipeg as a child and later moved to Toronto, Ontario, for university, according to an interview he did with the Brandon Gonez Show.
Starred in: The fitness influencer starred in Too Hot To Handle Season 3 in 2022 as one of the show's new arrivals alongside his fellow Canadian Holly Scarfone.
Where they are now: Nnadi has backed away from the spotlight in the time since his Too Hot To Handle appearance.
“After coming off the Netflix series Too Hot To Handle I moved to L.A. for a year to chase the Hollywood influencer dreams and quickly realized it wasn’t for me. Not right now at least… I’m currently back in Toronto working with my agency and acting coach. I’m doing auditions daily and booking movie roles, while modelling part time," Nnadi told Narcity.
As for his relationship status he's currently single but would "love" to settle down with the right person.
Carly Sutherland Lawrence
From: Carly Sutherland Lawrence is from Toronto, Canada and spent some of her 20s hanging out in restaurants and bars like Petty Cash, Bar Karma, Escobar, Laissez Faire and The Parlour.
Starred in: Lawrence starred in Too Hot To Handle Season 2 in 2021 when she was 24 years old. In her season, she had a romance with Joey Joy, which continued off-screen but ultimately ended after Lawrence accused Joy of cheating on her.
Where they are now: The 26-year-old influencer is living in Los Angeles, and when it comes to her relationship status, she is still married to her husband, Bennett Sipes.
Lawrence told Narcity that she prefers to keep things private in terms of her relationship.
"I felt like it was starting to overshadow me and my personal growth, and I was tired of answering questions if we were still together, so I try and not comment on it at all!" said Lawrence.
Lawrence shared that she has gone sober and is working on her "biggest accomplishment yet – a perfume!"
She also said she is open to doing another show and has been talking to her casting director.
Lawrence is still on OnlyFans, where she previously told Narcity she gets some pretty interesting requests. He husband, Sipes, also has his own OnlyFans account.
Julia Perfetto & Daniel Perfetto
From: Brother and sister duo Julia and Daniel Perfetto are from Ancaster, Ontario.
Starred in: Daniel and Julia starred in Netflix'sDated & Related in 2022, a show where siblings have to date alongside each other and help their sibling find the right match. At the end of the show, Daniel coupled up with Nina Parsijani, but the couple didn't last outside of the series.
In a prior interview with Narcity, Daniel said the time difference between them was difficult after the show but that they still respect each other.
Julia and Joey Roppo ended their on-screen relationship amicably during the show, but she told Narcity that they remained good friends.
Where are they now: Julia and Daniel previously told Narcity they were spending some time in Los Angeles back in October 2022, and according to their Instagram pages, it looks like the siblings are still living that L.A. life.
Daniel also recently posted a photo in London alongside Too Hot To Handle alumChase DeMoor.
Francesca Farago
From: Francesca Farago was born in Ottawa, Ontario, and attended Carleton University, but the star also spent quite a few years living out west in Vancouver.
Starred in: Farago starred in the first season of Netflix'sToo Hot To Handle,where she started a budding relationship with Harry Jowsey. The pair didn't last in the long run, and after an on-and-off relationship, they ended things for good in 2021, according to Netflix.
Farago starred in Perfect Match in 2023, where she paired up with a few other contestants, including Love Is Blind's Damian Powers, Abbey Humphreys and Dom Gabriel. But none of the matches seemed to be a fit in the long run.
Where they are now: Farago is now engaged to her fiance Jesse Sullivan and the pair are working towards starting a family and bringing their fans along for their IVF journey.
Farago recently told Narcity that while she and Sullivan live in Los Angeles, one Canadian destination is on their shortlist as they plan their wedding venue.
For work, Farago has her blooming bikini brand Farago The Label, and you can find her on OnlyFans.
Dom Gabriel
From: Dom Gabriel is from Toronto, Canada, according to Netflix.
Starred in: Gabriel starred in Netflix's The Mole in 2022 and finished in eighth place on the reboot, according to IMDb. Gabriel went on to star in the first season of Perfect Match, where he struck up an on-screen relationship with fellow Canadian Francesca Farago, which ended, leaving him to pair up with Georgia Hassarati.
Hassarati and Gabriel won the show, but their relationship didn't last outside of it and the couple didn't even go on the vacation they won together.
Where are they now: Gabriel appears to be splitting time between Toronto and Los Angeles these days, according to his Instagram posts.
The singer and songwriter is still following his musical pursuits and has his own podcast, DOM MEETS WORLD. He also recently released his own nail polish colour with UN/DN LAQR.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.