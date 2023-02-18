'Perfect Match' Stars Francesca & Damian Go Way Back & Here's Their Messy Dating History
It goes back to Love Is Blind...
The first four episodes of the Perfect Match are out and we're seeing some strong relationships forming between Netflix's hottest singles, including a match between a former Love Is Blind contestant and one from Too Hot To Handle.
Francesca Farago may have started the show off by coupling with The Mole'sDom Gabriel, but she then chose to go on a date with Damian Powers from Love Is Blind's first season, and there's definitely some history there that you should know about.
Anyone who watched Season 1 of Love Is Blind knows that this isn't the first time Farago and Powers have been together.
Three years later, we're now seeing the two reality stars reunited on Netflix's new show.
Here's a look back at what happened between the pair at the Love Is Blind reunion, and what their dating history looks like.
What happened between Damian Powers and Francesa Farago on Love Is Blind?
For anyone who watched Season 1 of Love Is Blind, which aired back in 2020, Farago made a brief appearance in the reunion episode after she showed up to a party with Powers, who was in a relationship with Giannina Gibelli at the time.
Viewers jumped to the conclusion that Powers may have cheated on Gibelli and that he and Farago had a relationship.
However, that was never confirmed and the last we saw of Farago was her leaving the LIB party alone.
Why did Francesca Farago choose to match with Damian Powers on Perfect Match?
Francesca Farago initially matched with Dom Gabriel from The Mole on Perfect Match and they were going steady until episode four.
After she and Gabriel won the compatibility challenge in that episode, they went on a one-on-one date and then got to choose which two men to bring onto the show.
Those men would go on blind dates with two women who were already in the house.
Farago told Gabriel that nothing ever happened romantically between her and Powers in the past and they were only ever friends.
However, shortly after saying that, Farago said she wanted to "bite the bullet" and go on a date with Powers, which left Gabriel shocked.
The fourth episode ends with a shot of Farago walking along the beach towards Powers for their one-on-one date.
We'll have to wait until episode five to see how the date went and who Farago ended up choosing to match with at the end of the night.
Is Francesca Farago in a relationship?
Despite seeing Farago getting ready for her date with Powers in episode four, there are still more episodes to come which will show what happened between the two.
It's safe to say whatever happened with Farago on the show, she's no longer in a relationship with anyone she met on Perfect Match.
Farago is currently in a relationship with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan.
Sullivan is a dad to a 14-year-old and was featured in the 2022 documentary My Transparent Life, which documented his gender transition.
In an interview with Elite Daily, Farago describes it as the best relationship she's ever been in and knows she and Sullivan will eventually get married.
Is Damian Powers in a relationship?
It's unknown at this point what happens between Farago and Powers in Perfect Match or if Powers will go on to date someone else on the show.
The former Love Is Blind star doesn't appear to be dating anyone, based on his social media.
The first four episodes of Perfect Match are available on Netflix.
The next four will be available on February 21 and the final set will air on February 28.